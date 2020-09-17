Apple has unveiled a few new products on Tuesday, September 15, along with a discounted service bundle at three different price tiers. I have shared some of my most important takeaways, from an investor’s point of view:

Key takeaway #1 : as soon as CEO Tim Cook confirmed that the event would be all about the iPad and the Watch, in the first three minutes of his speech, shares tanked. Clearly, hopes for a new iPhone announcement still lingered.

Key takeaway #2 : Apple One was a much needed boost for the less successful services, including Arcade, News+ and even TV+. This was good news for investors, in my view.

Key takeaway #3 : Watch SE opens up the total addressable market a bit. Price-sensitive consumers who want some of the better features now have a more affordable option.

Key takeaway #4: it was good to see two iPad models at once, with the Air version looking particularly appealing. Apple is hitting the iron while it's hot: during a rare good year for tablet sales.

Today, I also want to look at what Wall Street analysts have been saying about the event. Watch the brief video above for a summary of the most important sell-side remarks made in the past few hours about Apple’s September product refresh.

