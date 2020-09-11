Apple’s Product Refresh Event: It’s Time (Video)

Apple’s product refresh event has been scheduled for Tuesday, September 15, at 10 a.m. PST. I have written several pieces on what investors should expect from the Cupertino company. Below is a quick summary.

What Apple will probably unveil

iPhone 12 : will it be announced this month or only later in 2020? This is the key question in investors’ minds. The longer the wait, the more at risk the 5G supercycle becomes – at least in regard to near-term financial performance. Check out this article.

: will it be announced this month or only later in 2020? This is the key question in investors’ minds. The longer the wait, the more at risk the 5G supercycle becomes – at least in regard to near-term financial performance. Check out this article. Apple Watch : if one thing is nearly certain, it is that the Series 6 will be unveiled in September. Wearables continue to be a high-growth segment for the Cupertino company, despite the COVID-19 headwinds. Check out this article.

: if one thing is nearly certain, it is that the Series 6 will be unveiled in September. Wearables continue to be a high-growth segment for the Cupertino company, despite the COVID-19 headwinds. Check out this article. Other products and services: the entry-level iPad will probably see an upgrade this time. Meanwhile, the new Mac with Apple’s own silicon could be a pleasant surprise, especially if the iPhone 12 ends up being left out. However, I would be most interested in hearing about the possible bundling of Apple’s services, known ahead of launch as “Apple One”.

Watch the brief, four-minute video above for more information and the Apple Maven’s expectations for the upcoming product refresh event. And don’t forget to tune in for our live blog session that will start on September 15 at 9:30 a.m. PST.

