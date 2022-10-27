Apple’s Fiscal Q4 Earnings Live Blog: Our Coverage In Real Time

The day has come! Will Apple stock react positively to the Cupertino company’s fiscal Q4 results? Join us for real-time coverage of Apple’s earnings day.

The day has come! Thursday, October 27, is Apple’s (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report fiscal Q4 earnings day.

The Apple Maven follows the developments of the day via live blog below, starting at 4 p.m. EST – the exact time of the closing bell at the corner of Broad and Wall Streets, in New York City. We start with a brief wrap-up of what investors should expect to see. To skip straight to live coverage, scroll down to the section Live Coverage Starts Here.

As a reminder, refresh your browser every so often to see the most recent update, in case the browser does not do so automatically.

Apple’s Fiscal Q4: What to Expect

For the September quarter, analysts expect revenues to increase just short of 7% to $88.8 billion. The growth rate may seem small, but it is off of tough comps in 2021. Compounded over two years, the annual sales growth number is a much more impressive 17%.

EPS is projected to land at $1.27, only 2% above last year’s comparable figure. The story is similar, however: over a two-year period, annualized earnings growth looks much better, at 32% compounded.

As usual, the iPhone will be a very important story to follow. I expect to see strong numbers, as Apple has likely gained quite a bit of market share from its global smartphone competitors in calendar Q3. My estimate is for segment revenue growth of 12% to 15%, in FX-neutral terms.

The Mac accounts for only 10% of total revenues, but it could be one of the bullish stories this quarter. Supported by a robust new MacBook Air equipped with M2 chip, I think that segment revenues could climb as much as 38% – less so when currency headwinds are factored in.

The segment that I expect to lag relative to its own historical record is services. Pressured by lower discretionary spending that is likely to have hit the App Store and other offerings, I would not be surprised to see segment revenue growth dip to or below 10%.

Apple stock is currently about 17% off the early January 2022 peak. Keep an eye on how the share price will react to the earnings print. I asked Twitter for an opinion on what to expect, and here is what they had to say:

Live Coverage Starts Here

6:00 a.m. EST: Today is the big day! But it is still early in New York City, even earlier at Apple’s HQ, in Cupertino-California. Live coverage begins at 4 p.m. EST, see you then!

