Apple’s Event: Entering The 5G Era

The time has come! Apple will finally unveil its long-awaited iPhone 12. By doing so, the company will enter the 5G era and start a race against the likes of Samsung and Huawei for the hearts, minds, and pockets of tech device consumers.

Let’s take a look at some hot topics ahead of Apple’s October product refresh event – which will be blogged about in real time by the Apple Maven on thestreet.com/apple, starting at 12:30 p.m. EST.

What to expect

The announcement of the iPhone 12 is widely expected, but the details are still very much up in the air. For example, there seems to be a consensus that the new smartphone will come in four models: two regular ones (including a small version with 5.4-inch screen for users that prefer a more practical form factor) and two Pros. The Pros are likely to have mmWave capability for faster 5G speeds, but even that bit is still speculative. Availability for purchase and delivery also remains a question mark.

The iPhone 12 will likely not be the only star of the show on Tuesday, October 13 – although it will be the most important topic of conversation. The full roster of new products may include any of the following:

Macs equipped with Apple’s own silicon

An over-the-ear AirPod Studio

Tracking devices known as AirTags

Let me know what you are most excited about regarding Apple’s new devices. The Twitter poll will be available until the start of the event:

What analysts are saying

So far this week, at least two Wall Street analysts have weighed in on Tuesday’s event. RBC Capital’s Robert Muller increased its price target on Apple substantially, from $111 to $132 per share. But it was Wedbush’s Dan Ives, a long-time Apple bull, who provided the most optimistic take:

“The launch of the iPhone 12, Apple's most important product cycle since the iPhone 6 in 2014, marks the kickoff of its iPhone 5G supercycle. The technology would be a game changer, as more infrastructure, technology, and apps are built around this transformational 5G highway over the coming years.”

What the Apple Maven is saying

As usual, Apple investors should probably be looking at the event from a slightly different perspective. While enthusiasts might worry about whether the iPhone 12 series will be equipped with 120 Hz displays or 5x optical zoom, I believe shareholders should be paying more attention to the following:

Timing of the Pro : will the higher-end models be announced on Tuesday? If so, will they sell worldwide, or only in the US and possibly other developed countries?

: will the higher-end models be announced on Tuesday? If so, will they sell worldwide, or only in the US and possibly other developed countries? Pricing : will the new iPhone lineup be priced higher than the current models (highly likely), and by how much? Keep in mind that the 11 Pro is priced at $999 to start, and the plain 11, at $699.

: will the new iPhone lineup be priced higher than the current models (highly likely), and by how much? Keep in mind that the 11 Pro is priced at $999 to start, and the plain 11, at $699. Availability: the holiday season is fast approaching. The sooner the iPhone 12 is available for purchase and delivery, the better for Apple’s stock.

