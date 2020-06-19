Apple Maven
Top Stories
iPhone
Other Products
Apple Services

Apple’s Week: Store Closures Trip The Stock

Daniel Martins

It was shaping up to be an amazing week for Apple once again. That is, until the very last few hours.

Why Apple stock price increased

By the end of the Thursday trading session, Apple stock had gained another 4% for the week against the S&P 500’s 2.5%. Shares kept pushing for all time highs.

Helping to propel prices was yet another round of “sell-side love”. Last week, I listed the major Wall Street firms that had either upgraded the stock or raised the price target over the previous two weeks: Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, Wedbush, Bank of America, HSBC and Wells Fargo. The bull theses revolved around the 5G supercycle, a smartphone recovery in China, margin benefit from a robust service business and lower risk of government regulation.

This time, Citi, RBC and Jefferies weighed in, all of them looking very optimistic. 5G was yet again a common theme. Other reasons cited for bullishness included strength in wearables and services, as well as upside from share buybacks. I spoke at length about this last subject on Wednesday – check out the discussion.

Graph of Apple stock performance vs. FAAMG vs. S&P 500, week of June 15
Apple stock performanceStock Rover

Why Apple stock price dropped

But Friday was a tougher day for Apple and the markets in general – driven, in great part, by Apple itself. It was reported that he Cupertino company would close some of its stores in the US because of the resurgence of COVID-19 cases. A wobbly recovery in equities was easily tripped by concerns over the impact of the next stage in the global pandemic.

On behalf of Apple buy-and-hold investors, I am not too concerned about the store closures for the moment. Of course, I don’t see them as good news either. But the company operated fairly well in the first quarter with even more limited physical presence around the world. Remember that the digital channel is still up and running, and that services tend to be a beneficiary of the stay-at-home economy.

Still, Apple finished the week well in the green, beating the S&P 500 by almost two percentage points but trailing the performance of the rest of the FAAMG group. The company’s valuation remains above the $1.5 trillion mark.

AAPL Snapshot

The table below summarizes Apple’s stock returns over different periods, compared to the performance of its sector and the broad market. Apple stock has handily outperformed the S&P 500 and the industry across the board over virtually any stretch of time: from five days to five years. Talk about momentum!

All the numbers, tables and graphs in this article have been provided by Stock Rover, my favorite source for data and insights on stocks, ETFs and markets. Check out the platform and sign up for as little as $7.99 per month.

Table and chart summarizing Apple stock returns over multiple periods
Apple stock performanceStock Rover

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)

Comments

Top Stories

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WWDC: What Investors Should Look For

Many investors neglect Apple's annual developers conference. But a few important announcements are worth a closer look.

Daniel Martins

by

Daniel Martins

Apple’s App Store: Half A Trillion Reasons To Care About WWDC

The App Store facilitated over half a trillion dollars in sales and billings last year. This is why investors should pay attention to Apple’s upcoming developers conference.

Daniel Martins

Why Apple’s Acquisition of DuckDuckGo Would Not Work

Apple receives royalties from Google’s Alphabet, but the deal could come to an end. Acquiring a search engine is an alternative that I don’t think will materialize.

Daniel Martins

by

Daniel Martins

iPhone SE: Hopes For A Smartphone Revival

Less than half of the world owns a smartphone. The iPhone SE could capture some of this market, and produce $7 billion in revenues in 2020.

Daniel Martins

Apple: U.S. Carriers Push the iPhone Ahead of Father’s Day

2020 could be the year of the iPhone. For that to happen, a little help from Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile ahead of Father’s Day would certainly be welcome.

Daniel Martins

Apple in China: Making Chips At Home

In this “Apple in China” edition, we address the supply chain disruptions happening in the smartphone industry. We also revisit market share numbers that do not look very good for Apple.

Daniel Martins

Tenfold in 10 Years: Apple’s Trick To Impressive Stock Performance

Apple has been a monster stock. While the company’s fundamentals have been strong, Apple has also used its large cash reserves as a “trick” to boost share price.

Daniel Martins

The Success Story Of Microsoft Told In One Graph

The Microsoft of the early 2010s was nothing like the company of the past five years. I use one graph and three key financial metrics to explain what happened.

Daniel Martins

by

Daniel Martins

What A Delayed 5G iPhone Could Mean For Apple

Due to production issues, the much awaited 5G supercycle that sparked a bullish wave on Wall Street may be at risk. Here’s what happened when Apple faced similar issues, in 2017.

Daniel Martins

The Next iPhone: Why Is 5G Important?

Apple is behind the curve in launching a 5G-capable smartphone. But the real opportunity lies in the applications that should be developed in the next few years.

Daniel Martins

by

Daniel Martins