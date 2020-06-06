Apple’s Week: Best Of The FAAMG Stocks

Another very bullish week has ended for US stocks.

The S & P 500 headed higher by nearly 5% between Monday’s opening bell and the end of trading Friday. However, the FAAMG group did not fully participate in the rally once again, despite them being the five largest stocks in the index. FAAMG ex-Apple gained less than 2% for the week.

The recent rebound in equities has been clearly driven by improved investor sentiment leading to risk-on behavior. As a result, smaller cap names and stocks in cyclical sectors have been widely outperforming. Invesco’s High Beta ETF (ticker SPHB), which is dominated by financial services and cruise stocks, was up an impressive 22% in only five days.

Still, Apple performed better than any other Big Tech stock in the past week, as the graph below illustrates.

What drove the stock

Here are a few of the (overwhelmingly positive) company-specific news of the week that may have contributed to Apple’s stock price movement:

Apple got some love from the sell side. Morgan Stanley lifted its stock’s price target on the back of strength in the company’s most important service, the App Store – and Credit Suisse followed suit. Wedbush cited the 5G super-cycle and the services segment to justify its prediction that Apple will be the first US company to be ever valued at $2 trillion.

Apple stores continue to be reopened around the world. All 10 locations in Japan should be up and running. Last quarter, this country alone accounted for nearly 10% of Apple’s total global revenues.

The less encouraging news came from disruptions caused by the riots in the US. Apple stores were affected, and iPhones have been stolen. The impact to investors, however, should be minimal.

Broadcom has sent a clear signal that the new iPhone models may not come out as per the original schedule. As a result, the 5G devices (if they are announced this year) may not be available until the holiday period – which could pressure Apple’s sales in calendar third quarter of 2020.

AAPL Snapshot

The table below summarizes Apple’s stock returns over different periods, compared to the performance of its sector and the broad market.

