Apple vs. Rest Of FAAMG: Who Has Held Up Best?

On September 8, the Nasdaq entered correction territory – a decline of 10% or worse off an all-time peak. The pullback, which happened in only three trading days, was the Nasdaq’s fastest ever.

The tech-rich index has failed to recover and remained about 11% under water as of the publishing date of this article. The graph below shows that Apple has suffered more than the Nasdaq and even its FAAMG peer group, down about 19% from the peak.

Let’s take a look at how each of the other four Big Tech companies and stocks have fared through this rough month of September so far.

A look at each FAAMG stock

Facebook: this was an “odd-ball” stock that reached its peak earlier, on August 26. Since then, Facebook has declined about 19% through the middle of Monday’s trading session. Back in June, I argued that the company’s financial performance had peaked. Since then, the stock advanced about 5%, a bit less than the Nasdaq.

this was an “odd-ball” stock that reached its peak earlier, on August 26. Since then, Facebook has declined about 19% through the middle of Monday’s trading session. Back in June, I argued that the company’s financial performance had peaked. Since then, the stock advanced about 5%, a bit less than the Nasdaq. Amazon: this stock has been down about 18% since its all-time high, now well off the $2 trillion valuation that I thought it could still reach this year. Worth noting, Amazon is the best performing FAAMG stock of 2020 so far, up a solid 57%.

this stock has been down about 18% since its all-time high, now well off the $2 trillion valuation that I thought it could still reach this year. Worth noting, Amazon is the best performing FAAMG stock of 2020 so far, up a solid 57%. Microsoft: this stock has held up best among FAAMG names, down only about 15% off the peak. In late July, I stated that “all was well with Microsoft, except the share price”. Since then, the stock spiked and has now come down to the same July levels, making me wonder (skeptically) if Microsoft can even be considered a bargain after its recent decline.

this stock has held up best among FAAMG names, down only about 15% off the peak. In late July, I stated that “all was well with Microsoft, except the share price”. Since then, the stock spiked and has now come down to the same July levels, making me wonder (skeptically) if Microsoft can even be considered a bargain after its recent decline. Alphabet: this one is 18% off its peak, which is the average of the entire FAAMG group. Alphabet, up only 6% for the year, is by far the worst performing FAAMG stock in 2020. Investors looking for a bargain in Big Tech could start by looking at this name.

Which Big Tech stock would you be most willing to buy on weakness? Leave your comment below.

Explore more data and graphs

The chart used in this report was provided by Stock Rover. I have been impressed with the breadth and depth of information on markets, stocks and ETFs that this platform provides. Stock Rover also helps to set up detailed filters, track custom portfolios and measure their performance relative to a number of benchmarks.

To learn more, check out stockrover.com and get started for as low as $7.99 a month. The premium plus plan that I have will give you access to all the information that went into my analysis and much more.

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)