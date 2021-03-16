Apple Vs. Facebook: The Battle Over Privacy Heats Up

Apple and Facebook have been fighting over users’ privacy, and the debate is heating up. Who will win this Goliath vs. Goliath battle to become the strongest gatekeeper in Big Tech?

The gloves are off. While Big Tech keeps being hammered on many fronts (EU, US government, Spotify, Epic Games) for alleged antitrust practices, now the companies are fighting among themselves.

Soon, Apple will push its iOS update to the iPhone. In the new version of the software, users will be given an option to opt out of sharing personal data with the likes of Facebook and Alphabet, a feature known as ATT, or App Tracking Transparency. The media giants currently use this information to personalize ads – and to make loads of money.

The opening arguments

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook believes that giving users the option to control their data is the right thing to do. He explained why on Twitter (which, by the way, would likely also be hurt by the upcoming changes):

The move seems timely, especially during times of rampant polarization and misinformation campaigns. But Facebook thinks otherwise. According to the Menlo Park company, personalization powers discovery. It helps to match demand with supply, thus supporting small businesses.

Here is what the owner of a gourmet burger restaurant in South Carolina told NPR, a case that supports Facebook in its argument:

“Ninety percent of our customers are finding us because of Facebook, because of those personalized ads. So, if something were to disrupt that, it's going to be a problem.”

Facebook even went meta, and recently started an ad campaign about… ad campaigns. Check it out:

The battle of the gatekeepers

Both Apple and Facebook claim the moral higher ground when defending their positions in the battle over users’ privacy. Apple sees itself as the protector of information, while Facebook claims to be the force for good that uses the data in the best manner possible for its audience.

But in reality, the business motives behind the debate speak louder.

Should Apple move forward with the iOS update as planned, smartphone users could be attracted to the privacy feature, which would bode well for the iPhone itself. Should Facebook succeed at stopping or limiting the changes, the media company would benefit from its ability to offer its consumers (i.e. advertisers) a better product.

It is unclear what will happen in this Goliath vs. Goliath fight to be the strongest gatekeeper in Big Tech. Apple has proven to be somewhat accommodative in other battles, when it lowered its App Store commission to smaller developers, in the face of antitrust scrutiny. This time, Cook & Co. seem more adamant.

It is also unclear whether Facebook can summon enough support from other tech companies and/or even regulatory agencies to strengthen its case. At stake could be a 7% hit to Facebook’s revenues, which would amount to a hefty $6 billion per year.

Twitter speaks

Here is an interesting question: if given the option, would users choose to share their information with Facebook or Alphabet for ad purposes? I suspected that the answers would be overwhelmingly “no”. Check out the Twitter poll below.

Read more from the Apple Maven:

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)