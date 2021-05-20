Apple Vs. Epic GamesBattle: What Matters To Investor

The Apple vs. Epic Games legal battle continues to draw media attention. Sifting through the noise, the Apple Maven summarizes what matters most to Apple stock investors.

The legal battle between Apple and Epic Games continues. Quite a bit of interesting (Fortnite-related revenues) and useless (naked bananas) information has come out of the hearing. It can be hard to separate what matters from what does not in this important trial over competitive practices.

Today, the Apple Maven briefly reviews three key developments that have come out of the Apple vs. Epic Games saga over the past couple of weeks, always keeping a focus on how Apple stock investors may be impacted.

Figure 1: The legal battle between Apple and Epic Games. iGeeks Blog

#1. Fortnite: is it a game?

Much of the courtroom debate during the first several days of the trail centered around one simple question: what is a game? Epic has argued that Fortnite is a virtual hangout. Apple, on the other hand, defends that Fortnite is not much different from games that users play on PlayStation or Xbox.

The key difference between the two arguments is that the broader definition paints Apple as the gatekeeper of a “metaverse”, and that such powers should not be concentrated in the hands of one entity. The narrow definition supports the idea that Apple is just one of many gaming platforms, and that the Cupertino company is barely a major competitor in the space.

This odd debate gets to the heart of the question: is Apple running a monopoly in the App Store? However the judge interprets the matter may ultimately help to determine the outcome of the legal battle.

#2. App Store: more secure and better curated?

The other key discussion is whether Apple’s role as the App Store manager is important enough to justify the fees that the Cupertino company charges from developers. Apple’s argument has revolved around issues of security (e.g. payment processing, consumer privacy) and content curation.

To make its case, Apple has even shot itself in the foot by stating that MacOS is substantially more exposed to malware than iOS. The point is that the App Store, through its restrictive policies, helps to keep the mobile operating system cleaner, thus justifying Apple’s gatekeeper fees.

#3. A potential compromise

It seems to be a consensus that the outcome of the trial (1) is still hard to predict, (1) will not be known within the next few days, and (3) is likely to be appealed by the losing party. But a “middle of the road” solution may be in the works, even if neither Apple nor Epic Games agrees to it right away.

Game Industry reports that judge Yvonne Gonzales Rogers “appears to be contemplating whether there is a less restrictive alternative to how Apple is currently running its App Store”. A proposed solution might involve maintaining the App Store walled garden, while offering users information on how to make in-app purchases and process payments elsewhere.

The Apple Maven’s impressions

In my view, the Apple vs. Epic Games case, in isolation, would not represent much of a risk to the Cupertino company. Tech giants are no strangers to legal battles that, at times, lead to the payment of hefty damages or fines.

However, this particular fight could set a precedent for a key piece of Apple’s P&L. I estimate that App Store accounts for about one-third of service revenues, and possibly one-fifth of the entire company’s operating profits.

The best outcome for Apple would be status quo: the maintenance of the App Store and its monetization as they are today. However, at least some compromise is likely to happen, which would probably put a dent on Apple’s revenue-generation machine – the extent of which remains to be seen.

For now, I continue to see enough reasons to be bullish Apple stock. At the same time, I recognize that the App Store remains a key risk to the investment thesis.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)