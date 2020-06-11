Apple at $1.5 Trillion: What’s The Next Stop?

The stock market has been trading much lower in the past few days. But Apple is oblivious to the bearishness.

For the first time ever (ignore splits), the Cupertino company’s stock pushed past $350 per share on June 10. At a diluted share count of 4.4 billion, the feat makes Apple the first US-based company to reach the $1.5 trillion valuation.

This could be exciting news for investors who believe that momentum can carry the stock forward. Or it can be worrying news to those who think that shares may be stretched at these levels.

After reaching the $1.5 trillion checkpoint, what is Apple’s next stop?

The narrative is mostly bullish

A scan through the sell-side space reveals that experts have been largely bullish on Apple stock. Check out the image below.

Of the 25 Apple analysts tracked by Stock Rover, 80% of them think that the stock is a buy or strong buy. Interestingly, the consensus target price sits below current market value. This could either mean a delay in updating estimates or caution about how much further shares can go.

Rather than one iPhone-related reason for optimism, several factors support bullishness. The “multi-pronged bull case” reflects the company’s slow but irreversible business model diversification away from the sale of smartphones.

A few of the key reasons to be bullish Apple include:

The 5G supercycle supported by the likes of BofA analyst Wamsi Mohan and WedBush analyst Dan Ives. Whether the iPhone 12 will be released in the fall and be compatible with 5G remains a question mark. But I have explained that the 5G upgrade wave could bear fruit over the longer term through the expansion of Apple’s service portfolio.

The service business has breezed through the COVID-19 crisis. Apple posted nearly 17% growth in the segment in the most recent quarter. Now, Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty estimates that App Store sales climbed 35% in the first two months of the current period, which is impressive. I estimate that App Store accounts for about one-third of service revenues.

China has been a thorn in Apple’s side since 2015, as I mentioned a few days ago. But Wells Fargo has scanned through Chinese mobile phone data and concluded that the region is recovering well from the pandemic. I think that a rebound in Apple’s China business would be highly supportive of the stock. I remain a bit skeptical, however, due to tensions between the US and China that could get Apple stuck in the middle of a trade battle.

Bears are watching closely

Of course, life is not a bed of roses. At least a couple of factors could push Apple stock back the way it came. Here are the two that concern me the most:

Wearables has been Apple’s growth engine on the hardware side of the business. But with the global lockdowns and fears of a second COVID-19 wave, demand for Apple Watch and AirPod could wane. Also, the need to save money ahead of a global recession could bode ill for discretionary consumer spending.

Forget the recession and the pandemic: Apple stock’s valuations are pushing against multi-year highs. The Stock Rover chart below shows that P/E of more than 27 times is as high as it has been since 2015 at least. Meanwhile, free cash flow yield is about to breach a low of 4%. While Apple’s fundamentals look good, one must pay a hefty price to own a piece of the pie.

The market should dictate the direction

The direction that Apple shares take from here will probably be more a function of market dynamics than business fundamentals. The stock has a one-year beta of about 1.1 and a correlation factor of 0.92 against the S & P 500. In plain English, Apple will probably rise (even a bit more) if stocks in general go up and drop (even a bit more) if the market declines.

Although I can’t predict the future, I remain an Apple bull. Even if shares don’t rush quickly to the $2 trillion mark, I find it hard to bet against a well-managed, industry-dominant company with deep pockets and a loyal customer base.

