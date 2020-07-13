Apple Maven
Top Stories
iPhone
Other Products
Apple Services

Apple: The $1.7 Trillion Question

Daniel Martins

Yesterday, I shared an interesting video interview between CNBC and Deutsche Bank analyst Jeriel Ong. The key topic of conversation was Mr. Ong’s decision to increase his Apple price target in June – three times! Here’s an interesting exchange between interviewer and interviewee (transcription provided by Apple 3.0):

“CNBC: Tell me now about the price target hike, though. Correct me if I’m wrong, but on June 9 you were at $350. On the 22nd you were at $380. Now you’re at $400. It looks like you’re chasing it and it makes me wonder, when is too high? You’re at $400 now, is $450 at the end of the month? What’s going on?”

“Jeriel Ong: Yeah, it’s a good question.”

A weird sell-side stance on Apple

Apple stock has been moving so high and so fast – over 80% gain in the twelve months leading to the end of the second quarter – that analysts can’t seem to catch up. As a result, the following distortion is happening:

Analyst Ratings Distribution / Average Target Price 07/07/20
Stock Rover

Notice that Wall Street rates Apple a “Buy” on average, with about 60% of analysts going further and calling the stock a “Strong Buy”. But at the same time, the average price target on the stock is 10% below where shares trade today. What does this mean: buy AAPL and watch it drop?

The $1.7 trillion question

Analysts seem to like Apple’s business fundamentals and the stock, but shares have been leaping well ahead of fair value estimates way too fast. These experts are now faced with a decision to make: (1) increase the price target fast and often, or (2) downgrade the stock to “Hold” or even “Sell” due to rich valuations.

Deutsche Bank’s Jeriel Ong has picked a side. While it looks obvious that he is merely chasing the stock price at this moment, at least he has been one of the few analysts to stick his neck out and make a decision. Others will need to do the same soon, around Apple’s July 30 earnings day, when analysts are effectively required to publish on the company’s results and update their opinions.

This is not a puzzle that only Wall Street needs to solve. Investors will have to make up their minds too: remain a shareholder after the parabolic rise in share price, or bail out while they are well ahead? This is the $1.7 trillion (Apple’s current market cap) question.

I have my opinion on the matter, but I would rather hear from the readers first. If you own Apple today, what are you planning on doing? Leave your comment below.

Explore more data and graphs

The graphs used in this report were provided by Stock Rover. I have been impressed with the breadth and depth of information on markets, stocks and ETFs that this platform provides. Stock Rover also helps to set up detailed filters, track custom portfolios and measure their performance relative to a number of benchmarks.

To learn more, check out stockrover.com and get started for as low as $7.99 a month. The premium plus plan that I have will give you access to all the information that went into my analysis and much more.

Stock Rover screening, research, charting and portfolios
Stock Rover

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)

Comments

Top Stories

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Apple: Countdown To Earnings Day Begins

The Apple Maven starts the countdown to Apple’s earnings day today. Analyst expectations have been all over the place, but generally point at soft results in the third fiscal quarter.

Daniel Martins

Is Apple Too Pricey? A Look At Valuations

The question of whether Apple’s valuations are stretched at current levels is a story of pluses and minuses. In this article, I dig deeper into this important topic and provide some conclusions.

Daniel Martins

Apple: A Unique Back-To-School Season (Video)

COVID-19 will disrupt this year’s back-to-school season. To make up for lower sales expectations, Apple has stepped up its game.

Daniel Martins

by

McInvestor

Apple Stock This Week: Unstoppable

Ever since hitting bottom in March, Apple shares have climbed without ever looking back. Shareholders have not seen weekly losses in nearly four months.

Daniel Martins

by

AppleInvestor01

Apple: Antitrust Still A Major Risk (Video)

The CEOs of some of the largest tech companies will appear before Congress on July 27. On the agenda are their massive competitive advantages and, consequently, the value of their stock.

Daniel Martins

by

McInvestor

Warren Buffett Is A Die-Hard Apple Bull

When it comes to Apple, Warren Buffett and his firm have quite a bit of skin in the game. Berkshire Hathaway’s large position is a rare vote of confidence by a mega active investor in a mega cap stock.

Daniel Martins

Apple: “The New Cash” In A Portfolio

Due to low interest rates and inflation concerns, cash has been losing its appeal. This dynamic may explain higher demand for cash flow-rich companies like Apple.

Daniel Martins

by

Daniel Martins

Is Apple A Good Stock For The Third Quarter?

Although the third quarter is not Apple’s busy season, the stock has performed best between July and September. With valuations reaching higher in 2020, will this time be different?

Daniel Martins

Apple Store: Closures Could Hurt Product Sales

As COVID-19 cases begin to rise in the US, Apple’s store reopening plans have U-turned. Once again, the company will need e-commerce and services to offset the headwinds in product sales.

Daniel Martins

Arcade: Apple Shuffles To Get The Strategy Right (Video)

It looks like Apple Arcade has accumulated more failures than successes in its short lifespan of less than 1 year. Now, Apple needs to “change the tires with the vehicle in motion”.

Daniel Martins