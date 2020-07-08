Apple: “The New Cash” In A Portfolio

As I mentioned in one of my most recent articles, Apple shares have been on fire lately. Going into the third quarter, the stock was up more than 80% in the trailing twelve months, something that had not happened since the year that the very first iPhone was introduced.

What is puzzling is that, during the mid-2019 to mid-2020 period, the world has endured a very disruptive pandemic, and the economy has gone into a deep recession. Explaining Apple’s share price strength in such adverse conditions has left investors scratching their heads.

I have recently come across a thesis that may help to explain the phenomenon.

Storehold of wealth

Bridgewater Associates co-CIO Bob Prince was recently interviewed by Bloomberg – the 22-minute long video is well worth the time investment for those interested in the markets and the economy. In it, he explained how the US dollar may no longer serve as a good storehold of wealth due to a combination of inflationary pressures and low interest rates.

The usual suspect to take over this role in a reflationary environment is gold. When cash loses its appeal, the precious metal tends to step in to fill the gap. But gold does not produce much value, at least not nearly enough to justify its market price. So, Bob Prince offered another alternative to cash as a retainer of wealth in inflation-adjusted terms: stocks, particularly cash-producing ones. Here is his quote:

“So long as the capitalist system is in place, and so long as we have a free market and an economy and companies that operate as the distribution of resources… certain companies have cash flow that establishes them as a storehold of wealth.”

Apple seems to fit the bill

When it comes to being a sustainable, large producer of cash flow, Apple is one of the first companies that comes to mind. The graph below shows that its free cash flow per share is strong and has been on the rise.

About ten years ago, around the time of the iPad launch, the metric stood at $4.45 per share. Over the past twelve months, the number more than tripled to $14.82 in less than a decade. Today, the free cash flow yield (i.e. FCF divided by share price) is only on the decline due to the sharp increase in the stock value. Still, an FCF yield of 4.4% is higher than Microsoft’s and Amazon’s ratios.

To be fair, Apple shareholders don’t always get to see all that cash flow into their pockets. Much of it gets reinvested in the company or allocated to share buybacks.

The company’s dividend yield is modest, at less than 1%. But still, since Apple reinstated dividends in 2012, the payments have been growing at an annual pace of 22% through last year. That is substantially higher than the pace of inflation has been or likely ever will be. See chart below.

Might as well invest in Apple

In summary, part of Apple’s share price performance might be explained by investors looking for better alternatives to low-yielding fixed income instruments, especially if they are concerned about inflationary pressures that could come out of loose monetary and fiscal policy.

Of course, Apple stock is far from being a risk-free investment. But at the same time, the company’s fundamentals seem solid enough to convince even the more conservative investor to “park money” in Apple shares for now.

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)