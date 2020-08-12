Apple Maven
Apple Tests The $2 Trillion Level (Video)

Daniel Martins

The race for $2 trillion continues. Unnoticed to most, Apple’s market share reached an intraday high of $1.99 trillion on August 6. After testing the $2 trillion ceiling and failing to breach it, the stock took a breather.

Now, Apple is going for it again. The stock is within inches of the milestone. That is despite a few less-than-encouraging news that came out recently, including a sharp decline in smartphone shipments in China in July.

Watch the brief video above for more information on Apple’s bid for $2 trillion.

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)

