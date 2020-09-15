TheStreet
Apple Stock: What Analysts Have To Say This Week (Video)

Daniel Martins

This is an important week for Apple, and Wall Street analysts know it.

On Tuesday, September 15, the Cupertino company will unveil a number of new devices and, possibly, a service bundle. Consensus suggests that a new Apple Watch lineup and at least one new iPad will see the light of day this week. Questions remain about the launch of the iPhone 12, the Apple silicon Mac and the StudioPods.

So far, at least three research notes have surfaced ahead of Tuesday’s event. All of them came accompanied by a “buy” rating, as analysts seem unfazed by the recent unwind in Apple’s share price – the fastest 10% correction off an all-time high in the stock’ history. See consensus analyst rating and price target below.

AAPL Consensus Analyst Rating: BUY
Stock Rover

Watch the brief video above for more information: what analysts expect to see announced this Tuesday, and the Apple Maven’s take on the stock. Also, don’t forget to check out thestreet.com/apple on September 15, when I will live-blog about the September product launch event, starting at 9:30 a.m. PST.

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)

Comments

