Apple Stock This Week: Scrambling To Find Support

It was not this time that Apple managed to find a bottom from the early month correction.

After the stock declined about 18% from the September 1 peak to the end of last week, it headed yet another 4.6% lower. Meanwhile, the S & P 500 held on tight for the week, just not enough to end the five-day period in positive territory: loss of 0.7%. The FAAMG ex-Apple group declined just about as much as Apple, as tech in general sold off.

Still, and by a very wide margin of safety, investors who bought Apple at the start of 2020 remain head and shoulders above water. Year-to-date, the stock is up about 46%, although still pulling back. So far this year, Apple has outperformed the information technology (ticker $VGT) and consumer discretionary (ticker $VCR) sectors by at least 22 percentage points.

Bullish drivers

Pre-announcement excitement : a bit to my surprise, Apple headed substantially higher in the one and a half trading day before Tuesday’s product refresh. Anecdotally, I had seen a couple of comments online suggesting that the iPhone 12 could, in fact, be unveiled on September 15. I wonder if the stock got bid higher for a moment, in anticipation for the unlikely iPhone announcement.

: a bit to my surprise, Apple headed substantially higher in the one and a half trading day before Tuesday’s product refresh. Anecdotally, I had seen a couple of comments online suggesting that the iPhone 12 could, in fact, be unveiled on September 15. I wonder if the stock got bid higher for a moment, in anticipation for the unlikely iPhone announcement. Buy-the-dip crowd: barely a bullish development, a rebound following a sharp selloff is not unheard of. Particularly on Monday, the buy-the-dip crowd seemed excited to buy Apple for a bit cheaper, which pushed the price higher.

Bearish drivers

Post-announcement disappointment : all the strength that Apple shares found ahead of Tuesday’s event was lost as soon as the presentation began. It is unclear to me whether investors were disappointed at all by Apple’s new products, other than the confirmed absence of the iPhone 12. Maybe the decline can be best explained merely by sell-the-news action.

: all the strength that Apple shares found ahead of Tuesday’s event was lost as soon as the presentation began. It is unclear to me whether investors were disappointed at all by Apple’s new products, other than the confirmed absence of the iPhone 12. Maybe the decline can be best explained merely by sell-the-news action. Valuation pullback: yes, Apple has already corrected quite a bit from the top. Yet, shares are merely back to early-August levels. If the stock’s valuation ran substantially ahead of itself, especially on the way up towards the stock split of August 31, then an even sharper pullback is not out of question. The good news is that, the more Apple corrects, the more appealing an opportunity it becomes for new shareholders with a long-term horizon in mind.

Below is a chart that compares the performance of Apple stock against the S & P 500 and the industry. Apple’s dashboard still looks good over time, but less so from a trailing five-day and one-month perspectives.

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)