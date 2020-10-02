TheStreet
HomeiPhoneOther ProductsApple Services
Search

Apple Stock This Week: One Step Forward, One Step Back

Daniel Martins

It has been a rough ride for Apple, to say the least.

The stock has been exchanging punches with the market lately. After a sharp decline in the first half of September, shares finally rebounded for a moment. Over the past week, Apple started to head higher still through Wednesday, but shares lost steam as the five-day period came to an end. Friday was a particularly bad day for the stock – see chart below.

AAPL, FAAMG, SPY - Oct 2
Stock Rover

Headwinds and tailwinds

To be fair, there have not been too many company-specific developments to justify Apple’s price behavior this past week. In my view, much of the ups and downs has been driven by (1) valuation correction and rebounding and (2) macro-level topics, including the US Presidential election and the fiscal stimulus negotiations.

Some “noise” may have come from the legal battle with Epic Games, which is now expected to last a solid year or more. Also, the European Union has shown its will to fight Apple over a previous tax decision that favored the Cupertino company. Yet, none of these negative developments were enough to drag Apple’s shares into negative territory for the week.

I expect Apple to return to the limelight in the next few weeks. First, the iPhone 12 is likely to be announced soon, maybe within a week or two. Second, earnings season is upon us, and the Cupertino company should share its results on October 29. Between now and then, expect plenty of Wall Street commentary that could reignite the bull vs. bear discussions.

Below is a chart that compares the performance of Apple stock against the S&P 500 and the industry. Apple’s dashboard still looks good over time, although not so much from a one-month perspective.

Returns Summary - Oct 2.
Stock Rover

Explore more data and graphs

The data used in this report was provided by Stock Rover. I have been impressed with the breadth and depth of information on markets, stocks and ETFs that this platform provides. Stock Rover also helps to set up detailed filters, track custom portfolios and measure their performance relative to a number of benchmarks.

To learn more, check out stockrover.com and get started for as low as $7.99 a month. The premium plus plan that I have will give you access to all the information that went into my analysis and much more.

StockRover
Stock Rover

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)

Comments

Top Stories

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Apple Stock: Is October Usually A Good Month?

October tends to be bad for the stock market, but not for Apple. I went back to the 1980 IPO and noticed something interesting about the stock’s performance during this historically tough month.

Daniel Martins

by

McInvestor

Apple’s Fiscal 4Q Preview: What To Expect Of The iPhone

As earnings season approaches, the Apple Maven looks at how each of Apple’s segments may have performed in fiscal fourth quarter. We start today with the important iPhone category.

Daniel Martins

Apple Stock: Tough September Is Finally Over

September was a month for Apple investors to forget. Here is a look at how the stock performed compared to its benchmark, and what drove the sharp share price movements.

Daniel Martins

by

McPhone

Apple: Countdown To Earnings Season Starts

As fiscal fourth quarter comes to an end, the Apple Maven kicks off the countdown to Apple’s earnings day. Here is what Wall Street analysts currently expect of the headline numbers.

Daniel Martins

Apple: India Takes Center Stage

Amid an environment of timid smartphone sales growth and trade tensions between the US and China, India presents opportunities on both the supply and demand sides of the equation.

Daniel Martins

by

McInvestor

Apple Stock: A Look At Recent Sell-Side Opinions

Recently, analysts from Morgan Stanley and Morningstar have published very different opinions on Apple. Here is a look at what each of them had to say.

Daniel Martins

Apple Stock: Another Shot At $2 Trillion

Apple made history when it became the first US-based company to reach the $2 trillion valuation, before shares turned around quickly. Now, the stock is ready to push towards the milestone once again.

Daniel Martins

Apple Stock This Week: A Rebound At Last

Apple has finally found some strength, erasing in a few days nearly all the losses from the prior week. Here is a recap of how shares have performed, and what drove them higher this time.

Daniel Martins

Is Apple Cheap? A Look At Valuations

Has Apple run too far, or is the recent pullback a rare buying opportunity? I look at four valuation metrics for the whole FAAMG group and reach my conclusions.

Daniel Martins

by

McPhone

Hot News On Apple: iPad on Sale, iPhone 12 Leaked And More

New iPad at a discount? iPhone 12 announcement nearly confirmed? A rare bearish report on the stock? Here is the most important news about Apple today.

Daniel Martins