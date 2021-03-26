Apple Stock This Week: Bear Market Anniversary, Apple Car And More

In the past five days, Apple shares traded 1% higher. The Apple Maven revisits the main topics that drove the stock price performance in the last week.

One Year After The Bear Market Low: Where Apple Stock Stands

Exactly one year ago, the US stock market reached the bottom of the well. After a lightning-fast decline in 2020, the S&P 500 also recovered in record time, while Apple managed to perform even better.

Record-breaking drop

The COVID-19 correction has been a historic event in the equities market. The fastest 30%-plus decline in history happened in only 22 trading days – see first graph below. Prior to 2020, the quickest selloff of this magnitude had happened during the Great Depression, in 1934.

Record-breaking recovery

If the sharp correction caught most investors by surprise, the same can probably be said about the rebound. While it has historically taken the Dow Jones 1,483 trading days to fully recover from a bear market, on average, it took the index only 193 days to do so in 2020.

2 Ways That The Fiscal Stimulus Could Boost Apple Stock

As the third round of stimulus payments reaches US households, Apple shares could benefit in a couple of different ways: more money in the pockets of consumers and higher demand for the stock.

Money in the pockets of consumers

In 2020, a Federal Reserve survey indicated that nearly one-third of the first wave of stimulus checks was used to “buy things”, rather than to cover bills, pay down debt or save.

Nearly 10% of the first-round money received by households earning over $75,000 per year were spent on non-essentials, while the ratio was closer to 8% for the whole population. The figure dropped to about 7% in the second round of stimulus payments, disbursed in August.

Money in the pockets of investors

The other way in which Apple shares could benefit from the stimulus checks is through direct investment in the stock. Mizuho Securities has recently run a survey and estimated that nearly $40 billion in stimulus payments could be used to purchase financial assets – namely bitcoin and equities.

Should the research shop be right in its calculations, the stock market in general could be boosted by an injection of about $15 billion. Since Apple stock represents about 6% of the S&P 500 and 11% of the Nasdaq, the Cupertino company’s shares should benefit from increased investor demand.

Apple Stock: A Sign Of Big Things To Come?

For the past three years, Apple has been reducing capital spending sharply – until last quarter. Could the increased cash outflow indicate ramped up production, or maybe something new to come?

The surge in Apple’s capex

The graph below shows that Apple spent about $3.5 billion in capex in the last quarter alone. This is the most that the company has invested in property in a single three-month period since 2018. Also notice that the spike broke a three-year long downward trend.

To put this number in perspective, Apple currently holds a net cash balance of about $84 billion (including cash equivalents, excluding debt). At last quarter’s run rate, Apple has been spending nearly one-fifth of its net cash pile in capital projects per year.

Something big ahead?

Then, there is the possibility that Apple might be getting ready for something big ahead. According to Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi, Apple “has historically invested in gear, effectively financing third-party operations in exchange for secure production capacity for hardware components”.

It is hard to tell for sure, but one thing is certain: I will pay closer attention to this under-the-radar cash flow line when Apple reports fiscal second quarter results, late in April.

Another Sign That The Apple Car Is Just Around The Corner

Evidence continues to surface that the Cupertino company has been working on the launch of the Apple Car. Here is the latest news, along with the Apple Maven’s take on how investors should react.

What we know and what we speculate

Little is known for sure about the Apple Car, since the Cupertino company tends to be very secretive about its high-profile projects. MacRumors believes that Project Titan, as the Apple Car program used to be known, had been discussed since the Steve Jobs days.

At one point, it was believed that 1,000 employees were allocated to Project Titan. The team became progressively smaller through 2019. However, that same year, Apple acquired self-driving vehicle startup Drive.ai for an alleged $77 million, possibly returning to the EV and AV arena once again.

What investors should do about the Apple Car

The more we hear about Apple’s efforts to develop autonomous vehicle technology (or a complete car, from top to bottom), the more relevant the Apple Car becomes to the investment thesis.

My initial stance on the Apple Car remains unchanged, for now: those considering investing in Apple stock should do so for the opportunities in iPhone and the 5G supercycle, wearable devices, and service cross selling, first and foremost. The Apple Car should be deeply discounted in the investment analysis, in my view, since so much is still unknown about it today: timing, production volume, margin profile, or if it will happen at all.

Read more from the Apple Maven: