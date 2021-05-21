Apple Stock This Week: AT&T, Epic Battle, Warren Buffet And More.

This week, Apple stock dipped 1.5%, reaching $125. The Apple Maven lists the main topics that helped to move AAPL shares in the past five trading days.

The last couple of weeks have been difficult for Apple stock. Shares are failing to climb above $130 levels, due primarily to broad-market trends. This week, AAPL was down by -1.5%, reaching $125 per share.

Figure 1: AAPL chart on May 21. Google Finance

Below are the main topics that may have nudged Apple stock lower.

How AT&T-Discovery deal could impact Apple

Early on Monday, May 17, another mega deal was announced in the media space. AT&T’s (ticker $T) WarnerMedia, the parent company of HBO and Warner Bros. studio, will merge with Discovery (HGTV, Food Network, etc.). The deal has been priced at a whopping $43 billion.

Apple vs. Epic Games battle: What matters to investor

The legal battle between Apple and Epic Games continues. Quite a bit of interesting (Fortnite-related revenues) and useless (naked bananas) information has come out of the hearing. It can be hard to separate what matters from what does not in this important trial over competitive practices.

AAPL is still the king of Warren Buffett stocks

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (ticker $BRK.A) has just disclosed its first quarter 2021 holdings. As of the end of the first period 2021, Berkshire Hathaway owned nearly 890 million shares of Apple stock. Priced at last quarter-end’s $122.15, the holding represented a $108 billion stake in the Cupertino company’s equity.

Once again, Apple stock was the conglomerate’s number one position, at a total portfolio allocation of 40%.

