TheStreet
HomeiPhoneOther ProductsApple Services
Search

Apple Stock This Week: A Rebound At Last

Daniel Martins

This could be the beginning of the end (of the correction) for Apple. Or at least this is what investors hope, following the stock’s decline of 20% from top to bottom so far this month.

After shares tanked nearly 5% last week, Apple recovered just about all these recent losses over the past five trading days, mostly on Thursday and Friday alone. The rest of the FAAMG group also found support, up about 2.5% for the week. The S&P 500 did not fare as well due to its better diversification outside tech, ending the five-day period slightly in the negative.

Apple is now 16% below its peak, still well into correction territory and not too far from the gateway to bear market. Yet, the stock is up more than 50% year-to-date. So far this year, Apple has outperformed the information technology (ticker $VGT) and consumer discretionary (ticker $VCR) sectors by at least 28 percentage points.

AAPL, FAAMG, SPY Sep 25th
Stock Rover

Bullish drivers

  • Rebound is a feature of a correction: It is not rare at all for a stock to bounce back following a sharp decline. Apple’s share price unwind in the first three weeks of September was one of its fastest off an all-time peak ever. Sometimes, not many reasons are needed for a stock to recover in the short term.
  • Is the iPhone 12 finally coming? The rumor mill has not been silent. MacRumors found evidence that the 5G-ready iPhone will be unveiled soon, likely in the first half of October – which means that Apple should be sending out an invitation for the event within the next week or two. As I have stated before, the sooner Apple’s new smartphone is announced, the faster investor sentiment may recover.

Bearish drivers

  • Rare downgrade: it has been highly unusual for a Wall Street analyst to turn more bearish on Apple after holding a buy rating on the stock. This is what happened at UBS this week. The downgrade was supported by (1) expected service revenue deceleration, (2) aggressive valuations relative to growth prospects and (3) bad timing of owning the stock in the fourth quarter, following the expected announcement of the iPhone 12. UBS’ research report marked the only trading day in the week that Apple ended lower (sharply so, in this case).

Below is a chart that compares the performance of Apple stock against the S&P 500 and the industry. Apple’s dashboard looks great over time, and now a bit better from a trailing five-day perspective.

Returns Summary AAPL, Industry, S&P 500 - Sep 25th
Stock Rover

Explore more data and graphs

The data used in this report was provided by Stock Rover. I have been impressed with the breadth and depth of information on markets, stocks and ETFs that this platform provides. Stock Rover also helps to set up detailed filters, track custom portfolios and measure their performance relative to a number of benchmarks.

To learn more, check out stockrover.com and get started for as low as $7.99 a month. The premium plus plan that I have will give you access to all the information that went into my analysis and much more.

StockRover
Stock Rover

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)

Comments

Top Stories

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is Apple Cheap? A Look At Valuations

Has Apple run too far, or is the recent pullback a rare buying opportunity? I look at four valuation metrics for the whole FAAMG group and reach my conclusions.

Daniel Martins

Hot News On Apple: iPad on Sale, iPhone 12 Leaked And More

New iPad at a discount? iPhone 12 announcement nearly confirmed? A rare bearish report on the stock? Here is the most important news about Apple today.

Daniel Martins

Apple: Is The Holiday Season a “Sell The News” Quarter?

There is a general understanding that Apple shares perform better ahead of iPhone announcements and worse in the fourth quarter. Does the data suggest that investors should, in fact, fear the holiday season?

Daniel Martins

Apple Stock: A Rare Wall Street Downgrade

Wall Street is not used to issuing downgrades on Apple’s stock. It happened this week, when UBS scaled down its optimism. Here is a look at the bank’s key bearish arguments.

Daniel Martins

What Investors Should Expect Of The iPhone 12

The announcement of the iPhone 12, likely to happen in October, is Apple’s next catalyst that could impact share price. Here is what to expect of the company’s new smartphone.

Daniel Martins

Is Jim Cramer Right About Apple And Big Tech?

The Street’s Jim Cramer has weighed in on Apple and its Big Tech cousins: “buy them when they’re down”. Is now a good time to accumulate these stocks on the cheaper?

Daniel Martins

Apple on Monday: There Is Life In The Stock

Apple’s market gain of 3% on Monday was impressive, considering the Dow Jones’ 1.8% loss, and shares have left bear market territory. Could this finally be the beginning of a recovery?

Daniel Martins

by

McPhone

Apple vs. Rest Of FAAMG: Who Has Held Up Best?

Tech has undergone a fast correction in September, and Apple has been the worst-performing of the FAAMG names. Here is a look at how the other Big Tech stocks have done in the past few weeks.

Daniel Martins

by

McPhone

Previewing Apple’s Week: iPhone Anticipation

After a sharp correction in the first part of September, Apple moves closer to the historically weakest period of the year for its stock. Here is what could move shares this coming week.

Daniel Martins

Apple Stock This Week: Scrambling To Find Support

Apple stock continues to crumble. After breaching into correction territory, shares can’t seem to find a floor. Not even the introduction of new devices for the holiday season reignited investor enthusiasm.

Daniel Martins