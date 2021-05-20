Apple Stock: This Wall Street Expert Issues A Warning

Wall Street continues to hold Apple stock in high regard. However, even some of the bulls have been scaling back on enthusiasm. Here is the most recently published warning on AAPL shares.

Wall Street remains generally bullish on Apple stock (ticker $AAPL). The table below suggests a consensus “strong buy” and respectable upside potential of 26% from current levels.

But lately, even some of the most bullish analysts have become more cautiously optimistic, as I reviewed in a recent article. On Wednesday, May 19, Barclay’s Tim Long followed suit by lowering his price target on AAPL shares after seeing long-term challenges for Apple’s services business.

Figure 1: AAPL consensus analyst rating. Stock Rover

Services: a perfect storm ahead?

Barclay’s cautious stance towards Apple’s services falls under one broader theme: anticompetitive pressures. Within this category, Tim Long mentions a few areas of concern that are tangentially related to each other: (1) the Epic Games lawsuit, (2) Google TAC and licensing fees, and (3) iOS privacy policy.

The first item above has been stealing the Apple-related headlines as of late. The legal fight between the two tech companies strikes the App Store at the core of its business model, particularly Apple’s 30% commission charged from most app developers.

Barclay does not see App Store pricing at short-term risk, but he warns about the long-term implications. I mostly agree with the analyst’s opinion.

While a single dispute may not be enough to reshape the app ecosystem monetization model, frequent scrutiny could nudge the industry in the direction of lower commissions and, as a result, decreased revenues and margins.

The second concern pertains to Alphabet’s payment to Apple for having Google be the default search engine in Safari. Google TAC could be an important piece of the puzzle for two reasons:

the size of the revenue-generation opportunity for the Cupertino company – payments from Alphabet probably account for the lion’s share of Apple’s $10 billion-plus in annual licensing revenues; the battle between Alphabet and the US Department of Justice over “anticompetitive and exclusionary practices in the search and search advertising markets”, which could bode ill for Apple’s licensing fees.

Lastly, I think that the third concern listed above is more of an issue for the advertisers – for example, Facebook (ticker $FB) – than it is for Apple. Increased iOS privacy and user control over personal data would only spell trouble for the iPhone maker if the “Goliath vs. Goliath” fight in Big Tech results in consumers switching away from the Apple ecosystem – something that I find unlikely.

The Apple Maven’s final word

I believe that Apple’s services segment remains exposed to largely favorable secular trends: (1) the digitization of everything, from entertainment to working and learning; (2) the steady increase in the size of the user base; (3) the ramp up of smaller offerings, like Arcade and Fitness+, or introduction of new ones.

At the same time, I am also concerned about these very same issues brought up by Barclay’s equity research team. I would add to the list of potential headwinds the near-term, even if temporary, drop in demand for stay-at-home services that will likely compete for wallet share with “return to normal” spending in 2021 and beyond.

Explore more data and graphs

I have been impressed with the breadth and depth of information on markets, stocks and ETFs provided by Stock Rover. Stock Rover helps to set up detailed filters, track custom portfolios and measure their performance relative to a number of benchmarks.

To learn more, check out stockrover.com and get started for as low as $7.99 a month. The premium plus plan that I have will give you access to all the information that goes into my analysis and much more.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)