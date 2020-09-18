TheStreet
Apple Stock: The Rout Continues (Video)

Daniel Martins

Apple shares reached an all-time peak on September. Since then, the stock has pulled back at lightning speed.

As the chart below illustrates, Apple climbed at a dizzying pace through the end of August. The drop, however, was even sharper. Between September 1 and only four days later, the stock was already well into correction territory – which was the fastest decline off a peak for Apple since 2007.

AAPL : FAAMG : S&P500 - Aug 17-Sep14
Stock Rover

Over the past few trading days, Apple looked for some kind of support, but failed to find it. As I type this paragraph, shares are only another bad day (like today) away from entering bear territory – a decline of 20% or more off all-time highs. Will the stock get there or finally reverse course?

Watch the brief video above for more on Apple stock’s recent price behavior.

