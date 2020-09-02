TheStreet
HomeiPhoneOther ProductsApple Services
Search

Apple Stock: The Longer, The Better

Daniel Martins

Just recently, I argued that Apple was a stock to own, not to trade. Jim Cramer also seems to believe so, as he has said repeatedly on his show.

Today, I have decided to put some numbers around my claim. Here is the proposed exercise: since Apple’s 1980 IPO, I calculated the performance of an investment made in Apple on any given day if held for a period of (1) one month, (2) three months, (3) six months, (4) one year and (5) five years. Here are my observations.

A bit more gain in the short term…

Investors (or speculators) that buy Apple stock and hold it for only one or three months have, historically, produced better returns. In both cases, the gains have averaged 2.2% per month, which is a great number. This is probably a function of traders riding the rallies, which have been plentiful in Apple’s history, and not sticking around long enough to suffer from the corrections.

By contrast, the longer the investment horizon, the lower the historical return. In the extreme case of a five-year holding period, the median return has been only 1.5% per month – an amazing figure still, make no mistake.

Median Monthly Return by Holding Period
DM Martins Research

… but also much more risk

Here is the trick though: in order to rake in slightly better monthly returns, short-term investors in Apple have had to endure disproportionately more risk. Here, the maximum monthly loss of those that held the stock for one month vs. five years did not even come close. Check out the graph below.

Month-long bets on Apple have historically produced a worst-case monthly loss of nearly 70%. Five year-long investments, however, have experienced maximum monthly loss of only 3% – which, to be fair, is still far from a desirable outcome.

Maximum Monthly Loss by Holding Period
DM Martins Research

Instead of looking at worst-case scenarios, it may be more useful to compare the 25 percentile returns. Doing so allows us to get a sense of how much an investor would have lost on Apple given bad, but not disastrous, timing on the purchase of shares.

At the 25 percentile, one-month bets on Apple have produced monthly loss of 5.5%. For five-year investments, the comparable number is a monthly gain of 0.5%. In other words: if held for long periods of time, an investment in Apple is very unlikely to produce negative returns at all, assuming history is a good guide.

The key takeaway

The quicker a trader buys and sells Apple shares, the more likely he or she is to produce slightly better returns than if the investment were held for longer periods of time. However, the modest outperformance comes at a much higher risk of losses. Given enough time, say one to five years or even more, it becomes much more likely that a bet on Apple will turn out to be successful.

Read more from the Apple Maven:

Previewing Apple’s Week: Approaching Catalysts

Apple Stock: Off To A Great Start This Week

Bear Thoughts From An Apple Bull, And The Dow Jones’ Lesson

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)

Comments

Top Stories

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Apple Stock: Off To A Great Start This Week

Concerns over Apple’s share price immediately following the stock split have been put to rest. Shares have been on the steepest year-long climb since 2010. Here is what is driving momentum this week.

Daniel Martins

Next iPhone Event: Expect A New iPad Too (Video)

Apple’s anticipated product refresh in September may also see the unveiling of a new entry-level iPad. Now is probably the best time in years for tablet sales, given new consumer habits during a pandemic year.

Daniel Martins

Previewing Apple’s Week: Approaching Catalysts

Apple’s recent stock price run has been fueled by catalysts that are now approaching. As they do, will momentum wane? Here is a look at the week ahead for the Cupertino company.

Daniel Martins

Bear Thoughts From An Apple Bull, And The Dow Jones’ Lesson

Apple is likely to thrive in the long term, along with its stock. However, I see enough reasons to trim, not liquidate, a position in the Cupertino company. Here are some bear thoughts from an Apple bull.

Daniel Martins

by

McInvestor

Apple Stock This Week: A Needed Break (Video)

Apple is up 150% over the past 12 months, the sharpest one-year climb since 2010. But at least for a moment, the stock paused to catch its breath around $500 share. What’s next?

Daniel Martins

Next iPhone Event: News On The Service Side? (Video)

When Apple unveils its new products, likely in early September, services could take center stage as well. Bundling may be one of the surprises in next month’s event.

Daniel Martins

Apple Stock: Why Buy And Hold, Not Trade

Jim Cramer keeps saying: “own Apple, don’t trade it”. History agrees that allowing Apple’s stock time to work rather than trying to time entries and exits is the best strategy.

Daniel Martins

Next iPhone Event: Don’t Forget The Apple Watch (Video)

While the 5G-capable iPhone will be the star of the show, a new Apple Watch will likely be unveiled during Apple’s anticipated September event. Here is what investors should keep in mind.

Daniel Martins

Next iPhone Event: Apple Finally Joins The 5G Party

Apple’s anticipated September product refresh event will feature the new iPhone 12 as the star of the show. Here is what to expect, as the Cupertino company joins the 5G party.

Daniel Martins

Apple Stock Split: The Moment Of Truth (Video)

Apple intended to make its stock more accessible to a broader base of investors. But will this new demand for shares at a lower nominal price kick in and help to keep momentum alive?

Daniel Martins