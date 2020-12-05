Apple Stock: The Aftermath of Black Friday Weekend

After Black Friday week, Apple stock moved 6% higher. Here are some highlights of the Apple Maven’s coverage over the past five trading days.

Apple stock in November: Wobbly recovery continues

November has been a great month for Apple, but an even better one for cyclical and small cap stocks. Here are some of the most important factors that pushed equities higher in the past 30 days.

The end of the US Presidential Election cycle pushed stocks higher, as risk perception eased. The day after November 3, for example, Apple climbed a solid 4%

Apple announced its new lineup of ARM-based Macs. While this product category accounts for barely 10% of sales, investors seemed excited about the new devices. The stock traded about 2 percentage points higher than the Nasdaq on announcement day.

Over the following two weeks, Apple began to trade sideways-to-down compared to the rest of the market. This period was marked by optimism on the COVID-19 front, which likely caused money to rotate out of Apple and into value and small cap stocks.

Apple finally caught a bit of an updraft. A modest pullback in cyclical stocks, which at that point seemed to have rushed ahead a bit too quickly, probably helped. But I also think that anticipation for the Black Friday weekend must have played a role.

On November 30, Apple gained another 2%. Reports from third-party research firms suggest that the holiday shopping season will likely favor companies like Apple, alongside other retailers that have a strong digital channel.

Cyber Monday and thoughts from Jim Cramer

Stocks continued to rise at the start of December, and positive news on holiday sales is probably helping to lift Apple’s share price. Here are some thoughts from Jim Cramer and the Apple Maven.

Cyber Monday uplift: Data from Adobe Analytics has confirmed what was already expected: this has been the year of e-commerce. Cyber Monday spending increased 15% over 2019 levels, with curbside pickup – a fairly new way to shop – rising 30%. Adobe estimates that online sales in the current holiday season will grow year-over-year by 30% to $184 billion, substantially more than what one should expect of consumer spending in general.

Jim Cramer on Apple: Apple was also a topic on conversation on Jim Cramer's Morning Bell. His favorite strategy has been to "stick with the winners" rather than to rotate into cyclical stocks. Here is one of Jim's quotes that I found pertinent, and that I fully agree with:

“I just want to see a return to non-speculative stocks. I’m a believer that discipline trumps conviction.” Jim Cramer

Why Wall Street is warming up to Apple

Apple has climbed after Black Friday weekend, as Wall Street has turned even more bullish. Here are some of the key reasons cited by analysts for their optimism towards the stock in the holiday season.

Sell-side upgrade on the stock: Loop Capital’s analyst Ananda Baruah saw enough reasons to upgrade Apple from hold to buy. According to him:

“Apple shares have historically outperformed in scenarios of consistent upside to Wall Street forecasts or as negative trends, principally iPhone shipments, stop worsening.” Ananda Baruah

Survey says...: Old-time Apple bull Katy Huberty, from Morgan Stanley, also weighed in. According to her, Apple should be worth north of $190 per share, which implies a solid upside opportunity of about 50%.

“Our consumer survey outlines a bull case that is much higher than we previously thought, with iPhone upgrades expected to outperform other vendors and our past surveys correlating to future growth.” Katy Huberty

A tamer bear: Even Credit Suisse’s Matthew Cabral, who has a neutral rating on Apple and recently warned that holiday demand for the iPhone seems to have eased, sounded a bit more optimistic after Cyber Monday. According to him:

“Wait times in the U.S. for Apple's iPhone 12 Pro have extended from 2-3 weeks to 4 weeks. The uptick could be due to holiday demand, particularly around Black Friday/Cyber Monday.” Matthew Cabral

What could move Apple stock in 2021

As 2020 unwinds, the Apple Maven starts to look at what could move the Cupertino company’s stock in the new year. Keep an eye on the iPhone 13 and a wave of new M1-equipped Mac devices.

Let’s talk iPhone 13: Yes, the iPhone 12 with 5G capability has just been released. But some have already been talking about what’s next. Perhaps Apple’s next smartphone might be at least as important as the iPhone 12 in dictating the success of the so-called 5G supercycle. Should this be the case, expect the iPhone 13 to be a stock mover in the new year.

Yes, the iPhone 12 with 5G capability has just been released. But some have already been talking about what’s next. Perhaps Apple’s next smartphone might be at least as important as the iPhone 12 in dictating the success of the so-called 5G supercycle. Should this be the case, expect the iPhone 13 to be a stock mover in the new year. Mac evolution has only begun: In 2020, Apple introduced the first two MacBook models equipped with its internally-developed chip, the M1. Innovation may be Apple’s best tool to combat the headwinds. Should the company release products that are technologically appealing enough, the Mac upgrade cycle could accelerate, providing some support for the stock.

