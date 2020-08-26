Apple Stock Split: The Moment Of Truth (Video)

Maybe it should not have been so much of a catalyst, but it ended up being so. It seems evident that Apple’s 4-to-1 stock split led to a wave of optimism in the market. Case in point, shares of the Cupertino company were up more than 8% in the week prior to the split, while the S & P 500 ex-Apple barely moved.

The party for investors that bet on Apple’s stock ahead of the split will be over this week, but a new one could start next. Will the lower nominal price attract new demand from retail investors who could not afford the stock before, helping to keep share price momentum alive?

Watch the brief video above for the Apple Maven’s takeaways on the stock split.

Read more from the Apple Maven:

Next iPhone Event: Game Changer

Apple Stock This Week: Going Parabolic (Video)

Apple Stock: More Sell-Side Love Underway (Video)

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)