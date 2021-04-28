Apple Fiscal Q2 2021 Earnings: Live Blog For Investors

It is time! Apple reports fiscal second quarter earnings on April 28. Below is the Apple Maven’s live blog coverage of the event: results, reactions, commentary, and Apple stock price moves.

The day has come for Apple to release its fiscal second quarter results. Will the company deliver a beat? Will investors be impressed? What will happen to Apple stock?

The Apple Maven will closely monitor the results and conference call discussions. Starting at around 4 p.m. EST, on April 28, our live coverage of Apple’s earnings day will kick off. The press release usually comes out at 4:30 p.m. EST, and the earnings call is scheduled to start at 5:00 p.m. ET.

We have published several earnings preview articles, all of which can be found on thestreet.com/apple. Below is a summary of the key points. To skip the preview, scroll straight down to the "Live Coverage Starts Here!" section for real time insights.

Figure 1: Apple's investor relations page. Apple

Previewing Apple’s earnings day

Wall Street analysts seem thrilled. The sell side expects Apple’s sales to climb 32% year-over-year, while earnings per share could increase 53% over year-ago levels.

I doubt that any of Apple’s segments will struggle. But the iPhone should stand out, as it benefits from a solid product lineup and easy comps. Growth of over 50% is not out of question.

The Mac is likely to catch investor’s attention too. Apple’s PC sales could also increase by 50% or more, beating easy 2020 comps as well.

Not struggling, but probably facing more of an uphill battle, will be the iPad. Tablet unit sales across the industry are estimated to have fallen double digits in the first calendar quarter. However, Apple probably did much better than peer average.

Recent history suggests that owning Apple ahead of earnings might make sense. Apple stock has gained three times more in the two weeks following earnings day than during other, non-earnings related weeks.

For reference, below is how each of Apple’s product/service and geographic segment performed last quarter, in the holiday period. Use it as a benchmark to compare fiscal second quarter results.

Figure 2: Fiscal 1Q21 Revenue Growth by Major/Geo Segment. DM Martins Research

Live coverage starts here!

