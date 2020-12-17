Apple Stock: More Upbeat Commentary From Wall Street
Three of the most active – and bullish – analysts that cover Apple stock have weighed in over the past couple of days. Here is what they had to say about the Cupertino company’s shares.
Cautious optimism
It all started with Samik Chatterjee, from JPMorgan. The analyst, who has a “buy” rating on Apple and a price target of $150 per share, balanced optimism with skepticism.
According to the analyst:
As bullish as ever
But on Wednesday, December 16, the bulls came for the rescue.
Morgan Stanley’s Katy Huberty even bumped her price target by $8 to $144 apiece on the back of what she calls a flurry of product launches in the past nine months.
Her remarks coincided with recent reports of strong demand for the iPhone 12 expected for 2021, which I believe must have played a role in Katy’s upward revision to next year’s revenues and EPS.
The analyst also added:
Lastly, Wedbush’s Dan Ives also increased his price target, now to a Street-high $160 per share. He continues to believe that “between 350 million and 950 million older iPhones are within the window of an upgrade, which he said could translate into an ‘unprecedented upgrade cycle’ for the world's biggest tech company”.
The analyst has also offered a bull case scenario of $200 apiece on the stock, assuming his projected uptick in iPhone demand in the US and China proves accurate.
