Apple Stock: More Upbeat Commentary From Wall Street

Three of the most active Wall Street analysts that cover Apple have weighed in over the past couple of days. Here is what they had to say about the Cupertino company’s stock.

Three of the most active – and bullish – analysts that cover Apple stock have weighed in over the past couple of days. Here is what they had to say about the Cupertino company’s shares.

Cautious optimism

It all started with Samik Chatterjee, from JPMorgan. The analyst, who has a “buy” rating on Apple and a price target of $150 per share, balanced optimism with skepticism.

According to the analyst:

"The 20% upside is modest relative to recent years and more in line with the S&P 500 upside forecasted by JPMorgan. Expectations for a 5G driven ‘super cycle’ are running up against headwinds to investor sentiment in relation to limited data points”.

As bullish as ever

But on Wednesday, December 16, the bulls came for the rescue.

Morgan Stanley’s Katy Huberty even bumped her price target by $8 to $144 apiece on the back of what she calls a flurry of product launches in the past nine months.

Her remarks coincided with recent reports of strong demand for the iPhone 12 expected for 2021, which I believe must have played a role in Katy’s upward revision to next year’s revenues and EPS.

The analyst also added:

"IT Hardware stocks have outperformed the S&P 500 by 14% over the past two months, expect this outperformance to continue in 2021”.

Lastly, Wedbush’s Dan Ives also increased his price target, now to a Street-high $160 per share. He continues to believe that “between 350 million and 950 million older iPhones are within the window of an upgrade, which he said could translate into an ‘unprecedented upgrade cycle’ for the world's biggest tech company”.

The analyst has also offered a bull case scenario of $200 apiece on the stock, assuming his projected uptick in iPhone demand in the US and China proves accurate.

Read more from the Apple Maven:

Apple: The 5G Super Cycle Is Happening

Apple Stock Is Range-Bound, What Could Push It Higher

What Moved Apple Stock This Week

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)