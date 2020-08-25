Apple Maven
Apple Stock: More Sell-Side Love Underway (Video)

Daniel Martins

A new wave of sell-side love is likely underway.

Apple stock is currently rated a “buy” by Wall Street (see graphs below). However, since shares have rallied strongly in the past weeks, price targets have become stale. The average sell-side target of about $406 is substantially lower than market price – nearly 20%, to be precise.

Apple Consensus Analyst BUY
Stock Rover

The disconnect between bullish ratings and bearish price targets must be resolved. As Apple’s iPhone refresh event approaches, a number of preview notes will likely be issued by Wall Street firms, and the needed price target increases will likely come alongside bullish remarks about Apple’s stock. This could be yet another positive development supporting momentum and investor sentiment.

Watch the brief video above for the Apple Maven’s takeaways on the “new wave” of sell-side love.

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)

Previewing Apple’s Week: On Track To $500 Per Share

Apple has reached new heights, locking in the fourth straight week of positive returns. What’s next for the stock? Here is a look at the week ahead for shares of the Cupertino company.

Daniel Martins

Apple Stock This Week: Going Parabolic (Video)

After rising fast through the pandemic year, when is it time for Apple’s stock to pull back? Apparently not yet. Shares have gone parabolic since the most recent earnings day, and are up 70% in 2020.

Daniel Martins

Here Is What Happened To Apple Stock After Rallies

Apple is about to lock in its sixth straight month of positive returns. While investors remain concerned that the stock may have gone too far, history suggest that a pullback is far from guaranteed.

Daniel Martins

Apple Stock Split: How It Could Matter (Video)

Apple’s upcoming stock split should not matter much for value creation, but it can have a psychological impact on the market. Here’s how else the split might be relevant to investors.

Daniel Martins

Apple Stock: The Road That Led To $2 Trillion (Video)

It is now official: Apple has reached the $2 trillion valuation mark. Let’s revisit the road from $1 trillion a mere 11 months ago, and discuss what investors should expect to see next.

Daniel Martins

Apple Music 1: Where The Puck Is Going (Video)

Apple Music 1 is unlikely to catch investors’ attention, and for good reasons. However, expect Apple to continue focusing on service offerings, as certain product categories reach maturity.

Daniel Martins

Apple’s Service Bundle: A Surprising First Step

When many expected Apple to announce the bundling of its own services, the company locked in a video streaming partnership. Here is what investors should know about the ViacomCBS deal.

Daniel Martins

Warren Buffett’s Bet On Apple: As Good As Gold

When Berkshire Hathaway announced its June 2020 holdings, the headlines focused on Buffett’s historic investment in gold mining. What caught my attention the most, however, was the oversized allocation to Apple.

Daniel Martins

Apple Sidesteps Fortnite Drama (Video)

Epic Games sued Apple and made the headlines late last week – but investors have shrugged off the issue so far. Will the App Store drama finally derail Apple stock’s impressive rally?

Daniel Martins

Apple Stock This Week: Nothing Can Stop It

There was enough bad news to knock Apple’s stock off its high heels. Instead, shares climbed another 3.4% in the most recent week, and are now up nearly 58% for the year so far.

Daniel Martins

by

McInvestor