Apple Stock: More Sell-Side Love Underway (Video)

A new wave of sell-side love is likely underway.

Apple stock is currently rated a “buy” by Wall Street (see graphs below). However, since shares have rallied strongly in the past weeks, price targets have become stale. The average sell-side target of about $406 is substantially lower than market price – nearly 20%, to be precise.

The disconnect between bullish ratings and bearish price targets must be resolved. As Apple’s iPhone refresh event approaches, a number of preview notes will likely be issued by Wall Street firms, and the needed price target increases will likely come alongside bullish remarks about Apple’s stock. This could be yet another positive development supporting momentum and investor sentiment.

Watch the brief video above for the Apple Maven’s takeaways on the “new wave” of sell-side love.

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)