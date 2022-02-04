Apple Stock: Jim Cramer’s Ideal Entry Price, And What To Do

Mad Money’s Jim Cramer thinks that Apple stock is a buy, but his ideal entry price has already been left in the dust. Is it too late to own AAPL?

Apple delivered outstanding fiscal Q1 results last week. In the morning following the company’s earnings day, after discussing the highlights of the quarter, CNBC’s Mad Money host Jim Cramer made a very specific comment about when to buy Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report:

“This was a remarkable quarter. So, the stock is at [$164]. My advice is, if it does break that price and goes down to, say, $163, then buy it.”

The problem is that AAPL shares have already zipped well ahead of “Jimmy Chill’s” ideal post-earnings entry price. Not even the Facebook-driven tech stock rout was enough to push AAPL much lower than $175 apiece.

Does this mean that this ship has sailed? Is it too late to own Apple stock at the current market cap of nearly $2.9 trillion?

Jim Cramer’s bullish views

First, let’s understand what makes Apple a good stock to own from a business fundamentals perspective, according to Jim Cramer. He stated:

“It is very clear that this was about as perfect a number as you’re going to get. [...] The supply problems eased as the quarter went on, and this quarter is going to be better. The numbers of subscribers, they have 785 million, [are adding] to service revenues — and there are no defaults, by the way. China was abnormally strong, [Apple is] a top 4 brand there.”

Very few experts have deviated much from the consensus view that Apple has been on fire. I agree with Jim that this was an exceptional report, even if not a flawless one — the iPad struggled against tough comps and component shortages.

Of course, this particular discussion on CNBC was too short for Jim Cramer to explore other reasons to own AAPL. For instance, I believe that sizable revenue opportunities exist outside Apple’s current product and service lineup — think metaverse and autonomous vehicles. Also, margins should improve as supply disruptions ease and services become an even larger piece of the revenue mix.

AAPL and the question of price

On the opportunity to buy Apple stock after earnings and amid a soft market, particularly for tech stocks, Jim Cramer added the following:

“If you believe that there could be a comeback [in tech stocks], Apple is a legitimate place for it to start.”

I think that this is a good take. The stock market has been weak in 2022, but mostly because of an aversion to companies that lack near-term earnings and cash flow and lean too heavily on far-out growth stories. Apple does not belong in this bucket.

Instead, the Cupertino company seems to be both a success story in the short term and a potential beneficiary of growth trends in the long term. If investors are going to put their money in tech today, many would likely start with Apple.

But then, there is the question of share price and valuation. Jim Cramer said that AAPL was a buy at $163, but the stock never reached this low after blowout earnings. In fact, since hitting a recent low of $159 on January 27, Apple stock has climbed 10% almost undisturbed.

Has the ship sailed?

Back to the key question: is it now too late to own AAPL? I think not. Of course, investors probably wish that they could buy Apple stock at Jim Cramer’s desired entry point of $163. But that opportunity has been left in the rearview mirror.

Think of the bigger picture. AAPL has produced annualized returns of 32% in the iPhone era (i.e., since 2007). The 10% spike in the past few days does not necessarily mean that the long-term opportunity in the stock is gone. It may simply suggest instead that future gain expectations should be de-risked slightly.

