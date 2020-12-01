TheStreet
Apple Stock In November: Wobbly Recovery Continues

Daniel Martins

November 2020 is now history. The month has been the best for the Dow Jones Industrial average since 1987, when the index partially recovered from the previous month’s Black Monday selloff. Meanwhile, the Russell 2000 index of small cap stocks had its best month of performance ever.

While November was solid for stocks across the board, driven by positive news on the coronavirus vaccine, Big Tech and large growth stocks underperformed relative to the rest of the market. This was expected, since the end of the COVID-19 crisis should disproportionally favor cyclical stocks.

The chart below depicts that Apple (in navy blue) ended the second-to-last month of the year higher by nearly 10%. The return was better than those produced by the rest of the FAAMG group, which climbed only about 6%. Small cap stocks, on the other hand, soared by about 18%.

AAPL, FAAMG, ETC - NOV
Stock Rover

The drivers of upside

Apple began to run out of company-specific catalysts as soon as October came to a close. At that point, the company had just reported fiscal fourth quarter earnings that were not received with much enthusiasm by investors.

Soon enough, however, the end of the US Presidential Election cycle pushed stocks higher, as risk perception eased. The day after November 3, for example, Apple climbed a solid 4%.

The last event for the Cupertino company ahead of the holiday shopping season happened on November 10, when Apple announced its new lineup of ARM-based Macs. While this product category accounts for barely 10% of sales, investors seemed excited about the new devices. The stock traded about 2 percentage points higher than the Nasdaq on announcement day.

Over the following two weeks, Apple began to trade sideways-to-down compared to the rest of the market. This period was marked by optimism on the COVID-19 front, which likely caused money to rotate out of Apple and into value and small cap stocks.

At the start of the last week of the month, Apple finally caught a bit of an updraft. A modest pullback in cyclical stocks, which at that point seemed to have rushed ahead a bit too quickly, probably helped. But I also think that anticipation for the Black Friday weekend must have played a role.

On November 30, Apple gained another 2%. Reports from third-party research firms suggest that the holiday shopping season will likely favor companies like Apple, alongside other retailers that have a strong digital channel.

It is on a positive note, therefore, that Apple enters the month of December – a period in which the stock has historically underperformed the broad market (see graph below). The challenge will be for Apple to regain ground and break new all-time highs, which would require a 13% gain from current levels.

Average Monthly Return (Seasonality)
Stock Rover

Explore more data and graphs

The chart used in this report was provided by Stock Rover. I have been impressed with the breadth and depth of information on markets, stocks and ETFs that this platform provides. Stock Rover also helps to set up detailed filters, track custom portfolios and measure their performance relative to a number of benchmarks.

To learn more, check out stockrover.com and get started for as low as $7.99 a month. The premium plus plan that I have will give you access to all the information that went into my analysis and much more.

StockRover
Stock Rover

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)

