Apple Stock: Highlights Ahead of Christmas Week

Ahead of Christmas, Apple stock performed strongly, with shares climbing about 4% in the past five days. Below are the main topics discussed along the week.

The 5G super cycle is happening

Apple traded more than 3% higher at the start of Tuesday’s session, after reports of impressive iPhone production targets in 2021. Interestingly, all other FAAMG stocks plus Tesla, Intel, Netflix, Alibaba and NVIDIA kicked off the Tuesday trading session in negative territory.

All about the iPhone

The main reason for all the optimism was the iPhone. According to Japan’s Nikkei Asian Review, as reported by The Street, Apple has “instructed suppliers to produce around 230 million iPhone handsets next year, a 30% increase from the pre-pandemic pace of 2019”

Other data points support optimism

On Monday, the Apple analyst at Wells Fargo highlighted a couple of numbers coming from China that suggest strong device sales in the fourth quarter.

Mobile phone exports out of China increased by more than 60% in November, suggesting over 55% growth in the holiday quarter so far. Keep in mind that about half of Apple’s largest suppliers are based in China. Shipments for non-China branded mobile phones (i.e. Apple, Samsung) doubled year-over-year in November.

More upbeat commentary from Wall Street

Three of the most active – and bullish – analysts that cover Apple stock have weighed in over the past couple of days. Here is what they had to say about the Cupertino company’s shares.

Cautious optimism

It all started with Samik Chatterjee, from JPMorgan. The analyst, who has a “buy” rating on Apple and a price target of $150 per share, balanced optimism with skepticism.

"The 20% upside is modest relative to recent years and more in line with the S&P 500 upside forecasted by JPMorgan. Expectations for a 5G driven ‘super cycle’ are running up against headwinds to investor sentiment in relation to limited data points”.

As bullish as ever

But on Wednesday, December 16, the bulls came for the rescue.

Morgan Stanley’s Katy Huberty even bumped her price target by $8 to $144 apiece on the back of what she calls a flurry of product launches in the past nine months.

"IT Hardware stocks have outperformed the S&P 500 by 14% over the past two months, expect this outperformance to continue in 2021”.

Lastly, Wedbush’s Dan Ives also increased his price target, now to a Street-high $160 per share. He continues to believe that “between 350 million and 950 million older iPhones are within the window of an upgrade, which he said could translate into an ‘unprecedented upgrade cycle’ for the world's biggest tech company”.

How Apple stock has behaved at the start of a year

2020 is nearly over, and Apple stock is on track to have its second-best year of the past decade. So far, shares have climbed 76% in this pandemic year.

Interestingly, Apple has closely followed the ten-year seasonal performance pattern below in 2020:

First quarter started strongly, but the transition to the second period was rougher

The stock started to pick up steam later in the second quarter, then shot to the moon in July and August

September was weak, anticipating a fourth quarter of underperformance relative to the S&P 500

What history says about the first quarter:

Back to the graph above, notice that the first quarter of the past ten years have been, on average, good for Apple relative to the rest of the market.

I believe this to be a reversion-to-the-mean phenomenon, following a holiday season that tends to be a “sell the news” period for Apple shares.

What could send Apple higher

A couple of factors could help to support Apple’s share prices in the new year. First are the financial results of the company’s fiscal first quarter – i.e. the holiday months.

There have been reports recently suggesting strength in projected iPhone 12 sales. The optimist outlook could very well be reflected in robust earnings result, which should be released on January 28.

Lastly, the market could set the rotation to cyclical sectors aside for a moment, following several weeks of outperformance in value and small cap stocks.

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)