Apple Maven
Top Stories
iPhone
Other Products
Apple Services

Apple Stock Heads To The Moon In The Second Quarter

Daniel Martins

Apple stock (ticker $AAPL) was a rocket ship in the second quarter of 2020.

Investors must have seen, in disbelief, shares climb 44% in a matter of only three months – see chart below. This was Apple’s best quarter on Wall Street since 2012, and its fifth best in the current millennium. Even the FAAMG ex-Apple group was left in the dust.

More surprising:

  • The strong performance followed a 13% dip in the first quarter that was better than the S&P 500’s 19% decline.
  • Last year, Apple’s stock price had already risen by an astonishing 89%.

Year-to-date, shares have climbed 26% in only six months, while the S&P 500 is only now approaching the breakeven point. Also, Apple has outperformed the information technology (ticker $VGT) and consumer discretionary (ticker $VCR) sectors by at least 9 percentage points so far in 2020.

Dividend Adjusted Return AAPL Chart
Stock Rover

A straight and uninterrupted climb

Take another look at the blue line above. Notice that, in the second quarter, Apple did not correct much on its way up. The share price climb was relentless and almost uninterrupted. At worst, shares gave up 6.5% from the intra-quarter highs about one week prior to a decent fiscal second quarter earnings report. The pullback, by the way, was less severe than the S&P 500’s 7% retreat at one point.

In addition to a late April earnings release that seems to have pleased investors, a few factors impacted share price in the quarter:

  • WWDC: the annual developers event turned out to be a bullish trigger. During it, Apple announced updates to the main operating systems and a shift in its Mac hardware strategy – I covered the keynote speech in detail, minute by minute. By the end of WWDC week, Apple stock had outperformed the S&P 500 by a sizable 4 percentage points over the previous five trading days.
  • Sell-side love: Wall Street seems enamored with Apple. I have counted 10 ratings upgrades or price target increases in the past few weeks alone. Sell-side bullishness has been grounded primarily on the 5G supercycle, the success of WWDC and Apple’s services portfolio.
  • Store closures: Apple lost momentum in June, when the company began to shut down stores in the US due to a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. Share price wobbled along with the broad market but found stability again in the last few days of the quarter.

Below is a chart that compares the performance of Apple stock against the S&P 500 and the industry. Notice that Apple’s dashboard has been flashing green, and shares currently trade well above their 50-day and 150-day moving averages.

Returns Summary AAPL / Industry / S&P 500
Stock Rover

Explore more data and graphs

The data used in this report was provided by Stock Rover. I have been impressed with the breadth and depth of information on markets, stocks and ETFs that this platform provides. Stock Rover also helps to set up detailed filters, track custom portfolios and measure their performance relative to a number of benchmarks.

To learn more, check out stockrover.com and get started for as low as $7.99 a month. The premium plus plan that I have will give you access to all the information that went into my analysis and much more.

Stock Rover screening, research, charting and portfolios
Stock Rover

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)

Comments

Top Stories

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

App Store: Why The China Debacle Matters

The App Store and Greater China are two critical pieces of Apple’s business. The recent issue with Chinese gaming apps could disrupt both.

Daniel Martins

iPhone 12: Apple’s Rocky Road To The 5G Era

Apple’s road to 5G has been long and winding. The drama is not over, however: the iPhone 12 may not see the light of day until November 2020 – or even later.

Daniel Martins

The Alphabet Story Told In 3 Key Financial Metrics

Alphabet has been fighting a tough battle to maintain revenue momentum. Meanwhile, the company sits on a growing pile cash.

Daniel Martins

Apple: Tim Cook Is A Silicon Valley Rock Star (Video)

Apple CEO Tim Cook has joined Elon Musk, Satya Nadella and others on Barron’s list of Top 25 CEOs of 2020. Here’s why the accolade is well deserved.

Daniel Martins

Apple: Sell-Side Love Is In The Air (Video)

Apple stock has been on fire lately. Much of the share price momentum can be credited to sell-side analysts, who seem obsessed with the company’s fundamentals and prospects in 2020.

Daniel Martins

How US Carriers Are Preparing For The 5G Supercycle

5G networks across the US still have much to evolve. But early adopters should already have the incentive to upgrade to 5G devices later this year – which is good news for Apple.

Daniel Martins

by

McInvestor

Apple in China: Why iPhone Sales Dropped in May

In this “Apple in China” edition, we look at why the iPhone has been having a hard time in China lately. Also, we present the silver lining to sales during this pandemic.

Daniel Martins

Apple Stock: Another Great Week To Be An Investor

It has been a painful week for the S&P 500 and even for the FAAMG group. But Apple investors could care less, as shares of the Cupertino company climbed once again.

Daniel Martins

Facebook: This Graph Shows That The Company Has Peaked

Facebook was an excellent performer until recently. Now, higher costs and decelerating revenues suggest that the company’s best days may have been left behind.

Daniel Martins

The iPhone 12 Should Meet Strong Demand For 5G

Apple has been a bit late to the 5G party. However, demand for the new technology is only now accelerating fast. The market is looking promising for this year’s holiday season.

Daniel Martins