Apple Stock Has Its Best July Since 2006

Daniel Martins

Apple investors have been smiling ear-to-ear.

The second quarter of 2020 had already been an outstanding period for the Cupertino company’s stock, as it recovered from the depths of the COVID-19 crisis. When many experts and investors expressed concerns over rich valuations, shares climbed even further in July: +16.5%.

Year-to-date, Apple has climbed 45%, dividends included, while the S&P 500 has barely entered positive territory. Also, Apple has outperformed the information technology (ticker $VGT) and consumer discretionary (ticker $VCR) sectors by at least 24 percentage points so far in 2020.

AAPL/FAAMG/S&P500 July 2020
Stock Rover

A very strong finish

Notice above that Apple had been performing on par with the S&P 500 and the FAAMG ex-Apple group until the last couple of days of July. But then, impressive fiscal third quarter earnings results propelled shares substantially higher, as the month came to a close.

Here are a couple of interesting facts about the performance of Apple shares in July 2020:

  • It has been the best month of share price performance since August 2018.
  • It has been the best month of July of the past 14 years (i.e. since 2006).
  • It has pushed the rolling 12-month returns to over 100% (i.e. double the prior-year price) for the first time since 2010 – the year that the iPad was first introduced.

Below is a chart that compares the performance of Apple stock against the S&P 500 and the industry. Apple’s dashboard is looking solid green, while shares currently trade at the highest “premium” to 50-day and 150-day moving averages of the past 12 months at least.

Returns Summary - AAPL / Industry / S&P 500
Stock Rover

Comments

