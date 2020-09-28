TheStreet
HomeiPhoneOther ProductsApple Services
Search

Apple Stock: Another Shot At $2 Trillion

Daniel Martins

After being the first US-based company to reach a market cap of $2 trillion, Apple is about to become the second one as well.

As of Monday’s mid-trading session, the Cupertino company was worth $1.94 trillion. At this point, the stock was only about 3% (i.e. roughly one very good day) away from being worth as much as it was on September 9, the last time that the $2 trillion mark was touched.

The route to $2 trillion… and back

The chart below shows Apple’s roundtrip journey to above $ 2 trillion and back. The company made history on August 19, and the stock kept climbing to as high as $2.29 trillion on September 1. From there, shares corrected sharply to $1.83 trillion by September 18, a whopping 20% decline from the peak in record time.

AAPL - Market Cap
Stock Rover

Interestingly, not much has changed fundamentally about the company over the past couple of months. The same bullish drivers that have been in place recently continue to exist: the upcoming 5G upgrade cycle, further growth in services (particularly during a stay-at-home year), the earlier innings of the smartwatch and wireless headphone as a product category (i.e. wearables), etc.

I think that recent market action, which has been intense, was largely driven by market forces inflating and then deflating valuations, rather than by newsworthy developments about the business itself. I don’t believe that the 4-to-1 stock split, for example, should have caused Apple’s shares to rise as much as they did in August. Once excitement wore off, cooler heads prevailed, and shares tanked.

Hopefully for Apple investors, the third quarter “froth” has been scooped out, and the stock is ready to head back towards (and then past) the $2 trillion mark once again.

Explore more data and graphs

The graph used in this report was provided by Stock Rover. I have been impressed with the breadth and depth of information on markets, stocks and ETFs that this platform provides. Stock Rover also helps to set up detailed filters, track custom portfolios and measure their performance relative to a number of benchmarks.

To learn more, check out stockrover.com and get started for as low as $7.99 a month. The premium plus plan that I have will give you access to all the information that went into my analysis and much more.

StockRover
Stock Rover

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)

Comments

Top Stories

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Apple Stock This Week: A Rebound At Last

Apple has finally found some strength, erasing in a few days nearly all the losses from the prior week. Here is a recap of how shares have performed, and what drove them higher this time.

Daniel Martins

Hot News On Apple: iPad on Sale, iPhone 12 Leaked And More

New iPad at a discount? iPhone 12 announcement nearly confirmed? A rare bearish report on the stock? Here is the most important news about Apple today.

Daniel Martins

Is Apple Cheap? A Look At Valuations

Has Apple run too far, or is the recent pullback a rare buying opportunity? I look at four valuation metrics for the whole FAAMG group and reach my conclusions.

Daniel Martins

Apple: Is The Holiday Season a “Sell The News” Quarter?

There is a general understanding that Apple shares perform better ahead of iPhone announcements and worse in the fourth quarter. Does the data suggest that investors should, in fact, fear the holiday season?

Daniel Martins

Apple Stock: A Rare Wall Street Downgrade

Wall Street is not used to issuing downgrades on Apple’s stock. It happened this week, when UBS scaled down its optimism. Here is a look at the bank’s key bearish arguments.

Daniel Martins

What Investors Should Expect Of The iPhone 12

The announcement of the iPhone 12, likely to happen in October, is Apple’s next catalyst that could impact share price. Here is what to expect of the company’s new smartphone.

Daniel Martins

Is Jim Cramer Right About Apple And Big Tech?

The Street’s Jim Cramer has weighed in on Apple and its Big Tech cousins: “buy them when they’re down”. Is now a good time to accumulate these stocks on the cheaper?

Daniel Martins

Apple on Monday: There Is Life In The Stock

Apple’s market gain of 3% on Monday was impressive, considering the Dow Jones’ 1.8% loss, and shares have left bear market territory. Could this finally be the beginning of a recovery?

Daniel Martins

by

McPhone

Apple vs. Rest Of FAAMG: Who Has Held Up Best?

Tech has undergone a fast correction in September, and Apple has been the worst-performing of the FAAMG names. Here is a look at how the other Big Tech stocks have done in the past few weeks.

Daniel Martins

by

McPhone

Previewing Apple’s Week: iPhone Anticipation

After a sharp correction in the first part of September, Apple moves closer to the historically weakest period of the year for its stock. Here is what could move shares this coming week.

Daniel Martins