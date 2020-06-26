Apple Maven
Apple Stock: Another Great Week To Be An Investor

Daniel Martins

The seesaw in the stock market continues. After posting solid returns last week, the S&P 500 gave up all its gains – and then some – in the past five days. Because the overall investor attitude has been a cautious one lately, risky stocks performed even more poorly. Meanwhile, FAAMG ex-Apple (Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet/Google) took a hit from the damaging boycott campaign against Facebook. See chart below.

Apple investors, however, could have cared less about everyone else’s pain. The Cupertino company’s stock cut against the grain and shot up once again, outperforming the S&P 500 by a sizable 4 percentage points.

Why Apple stock price increased

So why has Apple been on fire recently? Simply put, this was WWDC week. I live-blogged the keynote event on June 22, and explained some of the reasons why I thought that this was a bullish event for Apple, particularly on the software and operating system side of things:

“Apple is going for simplification, ease of use and integration among functionalities and devices. It's all about keeping users engaged and focused on what matters most to them.”

By mid-day on Tuesday, Apple had already been up more than 6% for the week. From that point on, the stock slid alongside the S&P 500, and by roughly the same amount.

Putting pressure on Apple in the last three days were concerns over the second half of the COVID-19’s first wave. Apple was directly impacted by the resurgence of cases. The company began to shutdown stores in key states across the US, including Florida and Arizona.

Dividend Adjusted Return Chart Jun 2020
Stock Rover

AAPL Snapshot

The table below summarizes Apple’s stock returns over different periods, compared to the performance of its sector and the broad market. The story is still the same: Apple continues to outperform the S&P 500 and the industry across any time frame: from five days to five years.

Investors who favor momentum must be excited about Apple at this moment. Those who subscribe to mean reversion and prefer to use a value approach to investing must be highly skeptical of shares that currently trade a whopping 35 percentage points above the 150-day moving average.

All the numbers, tables and graphs in this article have been provided by Stock Rover, my favorite source for data and insights on stocks, ETFs and markets. Check out the platform and sign up for as little as $7.99 per month. The very affordable Premium Plus plan that I currently have will give you access to all the information that went into my analysis, and much more.

Returns Summary Jun 2020 Chart
Stock Rover

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)

