Apple Stock: Another Bear Finally Throws In The Towel

Only two Wall Street analysts had a sell rating on Apple stock – but one has just thrown in the towel. The Apple Maven looks at why Wolfe Research has changed its bearish stance on AAPL.

Only a couple of Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report bears remained on Wall Street, even after the Cupertino company delivered impressive results, quarter after quarter, during and after the worst of the COVID-19 crisis. Wolfe Research’s Jeffrey Kvaal, for instance, had a sell rating on AAPL and a price target of $135.

But count this bear out now. The analyst finally threw in the towel and upgraded Apple stock to peer perform, with a price target of $155 – despite lack of attention-grabbing news. Today, the Apple Maven looks at what caused Wall Street’s second-to-last sell rating on Apple to be withdrawn.

Figure 1: Apple store in New York, NY. Image credit: jessicakirsh / Shutterstock.com

Why bearish on Apple?

Mr. Kvaal’s bearish argument was based on several factors. First, the analyst believed that the delayed launch of the iPhone 12 in 2020 had caused pent-up demand to push sales higher in the post-holiday quarter, but that the tailwinds would cease in fiscal third quarter (i.e. the June 2021 period).

Wolfe was also more bearish than average on the Mac, iPad and services segments in 2021 due to tough pandemic comps. For reference, Apple delivered astounding iPad sales growth of 43% in last year’s holiday and pre-holiday quarters that seemed hard to top this year.

Lastly, valuation looked too rich for the analyst. This could explain, in his view, why Apple stock had been stuck near the $130 share price level around April.

Why no longer bearish on Apple?

Wolfe’s upgrade seems to be centered around the iPhone, which accounts for roughly half of Apple’s total revenues. According to the analyst, Apple’s supply chain management abilities will allow the company to sidestep the worst of the component shortage – an argument that I have also made.

Mr. Kvaal sees “strong iPhone 12 demand trends that should provide a tailwind for the iPhone 13 lineup expected to launch later this month”. According to him, Apple is producing 90 million units of the new device, an increase of 10 million over last year’s model. Not only should more iPhone 13 units be sold, but the analyst has also bumped his ASP (average selling price) estimate by $9 to $833.

Why the bear was wrong

Although I have been an Apple bull for a long time, I appreciated Mr. Kvaal’s bearish arguments. Yes, comps will be tough in 2021, but Apple has started to prove that it can impress investors regardless. Also, share price near a peak can instill fears that the stock could pull back soon.

But in my view, Wolfe failed to take a step back and appreciate how powerful the secular trends favoring Apple would help the company transition to this post-pandemic era. Also, as I have recently argued, Apple stock’s valuation does not look stretched thin, despite peak share price.

AAPL share price reaction

On the back of this Wednesday’s upgrade, AAPL climbed more than 1% mid-session, beating the performance of the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices. Now, Apple stock is trading at an all-time high, and looks to hang on to $150-plus levels.

With Wolfe giving up on its bearish call on AAPL, the only sell rating left is Pierre Ferragu’s. Given a price target of $90 per share that looks more stale than realistic, I would not be surprised to see the analyst refresh its expectations ahead of or shortly after the launch of the iPhone 13.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)