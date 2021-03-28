Apple Stock And Jim Cramer’s Tale Of Two FANGs

Of the two FANG groups of stocks, Jim Cramer seems to favor the cyclical names that benefit from the reopening of the economy. If he is right, what could this mean for Apple stock and its Big Tech peers?

TheStreet’s Jim Cramer has recently used a play on words to explain what has been happening in the markets lately. He compared Diamondback Energy’s ticker FANG (symbolizing the cyclical and reopening trade) with his acronym FANG for Facebook, Apple or Amazon, Netflix and Google’s Alphabet (the companies associated with the stay-at-home economy in 2020).

Of the two FANG groups, Jim Cramer seems to believe that there is one clear winner in today’s stock market. Here is his quote from CNBC’s Mad Money:

“Money managers have already made up their minds about what works, and the great reopening trade isn’t going anywhere.”

Big Tech pain

Apple stock and other Big Tech investors have probably felt, in their pockets, exactly what Jim Cramer is referring to. Shares of the Cupertino company, for example, have been down about 10% for the year so far, after 80%-plus returns in 2020 and 2019, and currently sit 15% below all-time highs.

In the meantime, financial service stocks have climbed 13% in less than three months. Airline shares have been up almost 15% for the year. More impressive of them all, the battered energy sector has soared nearly 30% in 2021 so far.

Why Apple might be stuck in the short term

Over the past few weeks, Apple has dipped by more than 2% or even 3% in a single day a few times. In all cases, nothing meaningful seems to have happened to the company’s business fundamentals. Instead, the market has just been generally averse to betting on mega-cap growth stocks.

In the near term, it is hard to see a scenario in which Wall Street rotates back into the Big Techs of the world. An unfortunate reversal in the pandemic recovery could be a catalyst – which the market got a taste of, when Europe announced the Easter shutdowns, AstraZeneca’s vaccine came under scrutiny, and Apple bounced back strongly on Tuesday.

As the saying goes, valuation is never a catalyst. Therefore, the fact that cyclical stocks have become more expensive in the past six months is likely not enough a reason to reverse the recent trend. Expect Apple stock and its peers to remain under pressure until the reopening trade becomes old news.

Why Apple may outperform in the long term

Financial results (i.e. sales, earnings, cash inflow) may matter little for share price behavior in the short term. But they tend to be the most reliable driver of a stock’s value in the long run. This is how Apple and its strong business fundamentals can shine again.

The list of reasons why Apple (the company and the stock) will probably do fine over time is long and well known to followers of the Apple Maven:

The 5G supercycle has just kicked off and could last a few years;

The services segment, with its higher margins and more predictable revenues, continues to grow at a pace of 100% every five years;

Wearables – including the Watch, AirPods and maybe a mixed reality headset – are still in their earlier product life stages;

Greenfield opportunities in autonomous electric vehicles have yet to be tapped.

Therefore, I believe that investing in Apple becomes a question of timing: are investors looking for short-term gains or an opportunity to grow their capital over a multi-year period? If the former, the reopening trade still seems to have legs for another few weeks or months. If the latter, $120 per share or lower could actually be the right price to buy Apple on the dip.

