Apple Stock: 3 Reasons To Own, According To Wall Street

The reasons to invest in Apple stock transcend the current iPhone cycle. Here are a few others that Wall Street analysts have been talking about.

If I were to compile the top reasons to believe that Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report is a good investment, I would probably come up with the usual suspects first: a strong 5G-equipped iPhone cycle, growth opportunities in mixed reality and autonomous vehicles, and a strong balance sheet.

But sometimes, it pays to look at other, less discussed reasons to be an Apple shareholder. I sifted through some of the most recently-published Wall Street reports to compile the following list of three that investors might want to keep in mind.

Margin expansion

Much emphasis is placed on how a company’s revenues have been growing. In the case of Apple, 19% per year in fiscal 2020 and 2021 is quite respectable.

But the story gets better further down the P&L. In the most recent holiday quarter, Apple’s gross margin expanded YOY by an incredible 4 percentage points to 43.8%. Operating margin climbed just a bit less, but also to a robust 33.5%.

A former Apple bear/skeptic, Bernstein’s Toni Sacconaghi says that the improvement in product margin has been noteworthy — but that the real driver of better profitability has been the services segment.

He projected forward: even if product margins remain flat going forward, services alone should help to push Apple’s gross margin higher by 1 percentage point each year.

I would even argue that the flat assumption on the product side is conservative, considering (1) Apple’s efforts to bring chip production in-house, (2) the eventual end of supply chain headwinds, and (3) Apple’s brand appeal nudging consumers to the higher end of the product spectrum (e.g., iPhone 13 Pro Max).

A quick back of the envelope analysis tells me that, holding all else constant, each 1 percentage point improvement in gross margin should drive an increase of around 3% to 4% in annual EPS.

Mac for enterprise and commercial

Apple is perhaps best known for being a consumer product company. But Wells Fargo’s Aaron Rakers points out that, when it comes to the Mac, the biggest opportunity may be in the commercial and enterprise markets.

The analyst cites performance as one key pillar of the Mac’s appeal to professional users. According to him, app build times were slashed in half after the transition from Intel-based chips to Apple’s M1. This may help to explain why “~30% of devs on Stack Overflow use MacOS vs. Apple's overall ~8-9% PC ship share”.

The other factors supporting the Mac include (1) the expansion of Apple’s device-as-a-service program, which appeals to a commercial user base, and (2) future model upgrades to equip devices with the M1, M1 Pro and M1 Max chips (some desktops still run on Intel).

While the Mac represents only around 10% of Apple’s total revenues, Wells Fargo estimates that a sizable 40% of the installed base is for commercial use. Strong growth within this vertical could make a difference.

Apple is winning the App Store battle

For at least a few months, the App Store became a sore subject for Apple and its investors. Under pressure from Epic Games at first, some feared that Apple’s golden goose could be the target of regulatory scrutiny.

As it turns out, the fears might have been overblown. Bank of America Wamsi Mohan has recently reiterated his Street-high price target after the Dutch government’s slap on Apple’s wrist caused by antitrust concerns over the App Store amounted to nearly nothing.

The European authorities determined that Apple should allow “dating apps to use alternate in-app payment systems”. Still, developers “need to pay Apple a 27% commission on transactions made” through those systems (vs. 30% traditionally) and “the developers will need to take on more responsibility”.

This may have been only one data point, to be clear. But it looks like the Cupertino company has been winning the App Store battle, and I think that this is great news for investors.

