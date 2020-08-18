Apple Maven
Apple Sidesteps Fortnite Drama (Video)

Daniel Martins

The App Store drama continues. After facing the rage of app developers as recently as three months ago, ahead of its WWDC developer conference, Apple is now taking fire from the maker of Fortnite. Epic Games has sued the Cupertino company over payment arrangements and the commissions collected by Apple.

Watch the brief video above for the Apple Maven’s takeaways on the issue.

