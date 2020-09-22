Apple on Monday: There Is Life In The Stock

All it took was a brief dip into bear territory for Apple to come back roaring.

After three consecutive trading days of painful 1.5%-plus losses, shares of the Cupertino company ended the Monday session up 3.0%. With that, the stock exited bear market (i.e. 20% correction from a peak), which it had entered as recently as this past Friday.

It is tempting to think that this could be the beginning of a rebound in Apple’s share price. While this could very well be true, Monday’s price action merely suggests, for now, an environment of high volatility in Apple’s stock.

2 graphs that suggest high uncertainty

Let’s start with the following graph. This is a running 30-day volatility chart for 2020. The higher the number on any given date, the more it suggests “jittery” share price behavior over the previous month.

On Monday, volatility returned to the same levels reached in early March and late April. Keep in mind that those were very uncertain periods that happened immediately before and after the peak of the COVID-19 crisis (by about three to five weeks, in both cases).

Next is a histogram that shows the distribution of the 30-day volatility in Apple shares since the 1980 IPO. Notice that, a bit more than three months ago, volatility reached post-COVID lows that were also well below the historical average. Now, Apple has been trading much more erratically than usual, even if not yet at March 2020 levels.

What this means for Apple investors

In the end, I continue to think that Apple investors should be prepared for uncertainty in the short term. As much I think that the stock will head substantially higher over the next several years, high levels of volatility are usually more indicative of a bumpy ride sideways than a smooth share price climb in the foreseeable future.

