Apple Investors, Mark Your Calendars: April 28 Is Earnings Day

The big day is only about three weeks away. Apple has scheduled its fiscal second quarter earnings report for Wednesday, April 28. Here are a few reminders to help Apple investors get ready for the event.

The most important event of the past three months for Apple investors has been scheduled. On Wednesday, April 28, the Cupertino company will announce the results of its fiscal second quarter 2021.

A few interesting facts

As Apple’s earnings day approaches, keep the following tidbits in mind:

Apple has topped consensus expectations on revenues and earnings per share in each of the past 15 consecutive quarters;

Wall Street currently anticipates Apple’s quarter to be substantially better than the first period of the COVID-19 crisis: 32% revenue growth and 53% earnings increase year-over-year;

Apple always reports earnings after the closing bell, and the press release usually comes out at 4:30 p.m. EST;

During the same week that Apple announces its results, all other Big Tech companies tend to do the same. It is not unusual for Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook and/or Tesla to share their earnings day with the Cupertino company.

