Apple: Digging Deeper Into The Earnings Report (Video)

Daniel Martins

In this 4-minute long video, I talk about a few key topics that came out on Apple’s earnings day that some investors may have overlooked.

Main topics of discussion:

  • Apple topped expectations across the board, including within each product category.
  • No guidance for fiscal 4Q was provided – but pay attention to the intra-quarter trend.
  • A bit surprising was Apple’s transparency into the next iPhone’s upgrade cycle, although the cat was already out of the bag.
  • If I had to be nitpicky, I would say that Greater China was a mild disappointment.

Check out the video above for more details about Apple’s impressive earnings results.

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)

