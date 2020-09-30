TheStreet
HomeiPhoneOther ProductsApple Services
Search

Apple: India Takes Center Stage

Daniel Martins

As the tension between the US and China shows no sign of being put to rest any time soon, another Asian country takes a step closer to the spotlight. Over the past couple of weeks, India has surfaced a couple of times in Apple’s newsfeed:

  • Production ramp up: although still officially a rumor, thee of Apple’s key parts suppliers and assemblers are expected to invest $900 million in production capacity over the next 5 years. This would be the result of a $6.7 billion Indian government incentive program to boost the country’s smartphone manufacturing capabilities. Reuters reports that most of the funding would be used to expand iPhone production.
  • Online store goes live: now that local regulatory requirements have been met, Apple has opened its online store in India. The go-live date was September 23. Through the store, consumers in India will be able to use financing options and trade-in programs, and students will have access to discounted pricing on certain devices and services.

Untapped opportunity

Both pieces of news are encouraging, on the supply and demand sides. Regarding demand, the two side-by-side graphs below give a sense of how much revenue growth Apple may be able to generate in the country.

First, smartphone sales in India continue to increase at a consistent pace of about 10% per year, well above the global average. Second, iOS is a far second to Android in the smartphone operating ecosystem. Gaining just a bit of market share could mean a substantial boost to revenues in the region.

India Smartphone Sales, Apple x Android Nation
Seeking Alpha and Statista

Regarding supply, expanding production ties with India is a key move in the broader strategic move to diversify away from China. Nearly half of Apple’s top suppliers are still in the Far East, but India has shown interest in being the production alternative. Ramped up manufacturing could help to solve not only the global supply problem, but also meet local demand.

Read more from the Apple Maven:

Apple Stock: A Look At Recent Sell-Side Opinions

Apple Stock: Another Shot At $2 Trillion

Apple Stock This Week: A Rebound At Last

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)

Comments

Top Stories

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Apple Stock: A Look At Recent Sell-Side Opinions

Recently, analysts from Morgan Stanley and Morningstar have published very different opinions on Apple. Here is a look at what each of them had to say.

Daniel Martins

Apple Stock: Another Shot At $2 Trillion

Apple made history when it became the first US-based company to reach the $2 trillion valuation, before shares turned around quickly. Now, the stock is ready to push towards the milestone once again.

Daniel Martins

Apple Stock This Week: A Rebound At Last

Apple has finally found some strength, erasing in a few days nearly all the losses from the prior week. Here is a recap of how shares have performed, and what drove them higher this time.

Daniel Martins

Is Apple Cheap? A Look At Valuations

Has Apple run too far, or is the recent pullback a rare buying opportunity? I look at four valuation metrics for the whole FAAMG group and reach my conclusions.

Daniel Martins

Hot News On Apple: iPad on Sale, iPhone 12 Leaked And More

New iPad at a discount? iPhone 12 announcement nearly confirmed? A rare bearish report on the stock? Here is the most important news about Apple today.

Daniel Martins

Apple: Is The Holiday Season a “Sell The News” Quarter?

There is a general understanding that Apple shares perform better ahead of iPhone announcements and worse in the fourth quarter. Does the data suggest that investors should, in fact, fear the holiday season?

Daniel Martins

Apple Stock: A Rare Wall Street Downgrade

Wall Street is not used to issuing downgrades on Apple’s stock. It happened this week, when UBS scaled down its optimism. Here is a look at the bank’s key bearish arguments.

Daniel Martins

What Investors Should Expect Of The iPhone 12

The announcement of the iPhone 12, likely to happen in October, is Apple’s next catalyst that could impact share price. Here is what to expect of the company’s new smartphone.

Daniel Martins

Is Jim Cramer Right About Apple And Big Tech?

The Street’s Jim Cramer has weighed in on Apple and its Big Tech cousins: “buy them when they’re down”. Is now a good time to accumulate these stocks on the cheaper?

Daniel Martins

Apple on Monday: There Is Life In The Stock

Apple’s market gain of 3% on Monday was impressive, considering the Dow Jones’ 1.8% loss, and shares have left bear market territory. Could this finally be the beginning of a recovery?

Daniel Martins

by

McPhone