Apple in China: Why iPhone Sales Dropped in May

Daniel Martins

Welcome to another weekly edition of our “Apple in China” series. As a reminder, this is an important region of the world which, only a few years ago, accounted for one-fourth of Apple’s global revenues (see chart below).

At one point, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that China would be Apple's largest market in two years and that the number of Apple stores in China would almost double to 40 within that time frame. This statement reinforces how serious Apple is about this region – and how important it is for the company to get back on its feet in the Chinese market.

Percentage of Apple revenues from Greater China since 2010
Statista

Source: Statista

iPhone sales plummets post re-opening

Even after an initial rebound caused by the reopening of stores in China, iPhone sales took a hit in May. Below, I list a few plausible reasons why this may have happened:

  • China is undergoing its first major recession in decades due to COVID-19. The economic effects are pushing consumers to slow down on spending, as a sharp full-year decline in economic activity is widely expected. After stores reopened in May, Apple sold 3.6 million iPhones in the Chinese market. That is a 7.7% fall versus April, when 3.9 million units were shipped – although it is an improvement year-over-year.
  • The mid-April release of Apple’s entry level iPhone SE may have pulled revenues into the previous month. This could have contributed to the sequential sales drop in May.
  • The major smartphone competitors in the Chinese market have already released their 5G models. There is a possibility that, among those that have not yet upgraded, consumers have been waiting until the iPhone 12 with 5G capabilities is released.

App Store hopes

The silver lining for Apple in the Chinese territory is the expressive online numbers. According to Sensor Tower, consumers spent $1.7 billion in the App Store in May, a 11% sequential increase.

This is good news for the App Store, a key revenue driver for the growing services business that has been less impacted by the global pandemic. I talked more about the importance of the App Store to Apple in a recent post.

