Apple Maven
Top Stories
iPhone
Other Products
Apple Services

Apple in China: Earnings Preview Edition

Daniel Martins

After a short hiatus, the Apple Maven is back with another edition of “Apple in China”. But rather than talking about the hot topics of the week in the Asian country, I will focus today’s discussion on Apple’s upcoming third fiscal quarter earnings day.

As always, I will structure my preview of Apple’s third fiscal quarter as follows: (1) a review of what happened in the second fiscal quarter, (2) what could go right and (3) what could go wrong in the most recent period.

What happened last quarter?

In fiscal second quarter 2020, Greater China “fell off the bed”, as we like to say in the finance world. The region saw revenues decline 7.5%, the most among major geographic segments. CEO Tim Cook explained the intra-quarter dynamics in the last earnings call:

Fiscal 2Q20 Rev Growth by Major Geo Segment
Stock Rover

What could go right

  • I believe Greater China will be a case of “calm after the storm” in fiscal third quarter. Look at the graph above once again, and notice that strength and weakness in sales seem to have been closely correlated with the COVID-19 cycle: more damaging in China and Japan first, less so in Europe and Asia Pacific. I expect the dynamic to flip in the most recent period.
  • The iPhone SE is Apple’s most recent attempt at luring price-sensitive consumers. The Chinese smartphone market has been very much dominated by Huawei, vivo and Oppo – vendors that have less expensive devices to offer within their product portfolios. Third fiscal quarter may have been Apple’s opportunity to capture some of the lower-end market.

What could go wrong

  • US-China relations have not been the best lately. Stuck in the middle of the debacle is Apple. It is still not clear what the implications of China’s hard stance towards US companies might mean for the Cupertino giant, but making the competitive landscape more favorable for local device makers is a possibility.
  • For as long as social and economic unrest continues to exist, Hong Kong will always be a topic of concern for Apple. Even if Greater China recovers in the quarter, Hong Kong could still be a soft spot in Apple’s financial results.

Check out these articles next:

Apple in China: Why iPhone Sales Dropped in May

Apple in China: Making Chips At Home

Apple Earnings Preview: What To Expect of the iPhone

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)

Comments

Top Stories

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

iPhone SE: The Hero of Apple’s Quarter

It is all but official at this point that the iPhone SE will be the wildcard supporting Apple’s US smartphone sales in the third fiscal quarter. While this is mostly good news, there is downside to consider as well.

Daniel Martins

Apple Earnings Preview: What To Expect of the iPad

The iPad had a tough first calendar quarter, like most other Apple products. With a newly-launched Pro model and favorable learn- and work-from-home trends, tablet sales could look better this time.

Daniel Martins

by

McInvestor

FAAMG Earnings Season Begins: What Lies Ahead (Video)

It is time to look under the hood and check how Big Tech has done in the second quarter. Expectations seem optimistic, as FAAMG stocks head into earnings season twice as strong as the S&P 500.

Daniel Martins

by

Bernard Martins

Apple Earnings Preview: What To Expect of the Apple Watch

The overall environment has not been that great for wearables lately. The Apple Watch will need to use “brute force” to produce decent results in fiscal third quarter.

Daniel Martins

What Has Happened to Apple Stock After Previous Rallies?

Apple has rallied 90% in the past 12 months. While the performance is impressive, shares have reached escape velocity three other times in the past 20 years. Here’s what you should know.

Daniel Martins

by

Bogle83

Watch This Before Apple’s Earnings Day (Video)

After my conversation with The Street’s Kaitlin O’Toole and Nelson Wang, I dive deeper into a couple of key topics of conversation ahead of Apple’s earnings day, July 30.

Daniel Martins

by

Bernard Martins

Apple Stock This Week: Resilient

This was Apple stock’s 17th consecutive week of flat or positive returns. But this time, shares lagged the S&P 500, as tech bullishness took a break.

Daniel Martins

Apple Earnings Preview: What To Expect of the App Store

Ahead of earnings day, the Apple Maven looks at how well the App Store may have performed in the third fiscal quarter. The initial read on the business is largely positive.

Daniel Martins

Apple Earnings Preview: What To Expect of Macs

Although not a key piece of the investment thesis, Macs could be a bright spot this quarter, maybe lifting sales when a bit of help is most needed.

Daniel Martins

Another Push To Make Apple News Relevant (Video)

Apple has not gotten News and News+ right yet. If it does, the premium service could become a billion-dollar business. The company’s newly-introduced features are a step in the right direction.

Daniel Martins