Apple's Earnings Live Blog: What Investors Need To Know, In Real Time

Daniel Martins

"Super Thursday" is here! On the same day that other Big Tech heavyweights chime in on their second calendar quarter results, Apple will release its own fiscal third quarter earnings report.

Expect Apple's press release to hit the wires this Thursday, July 30, at around 4:30 p.m. EST. The earnings call is set to start at 5 p.m. EST, and will be broadcast on the company's investor relations page.

The Apple Maven will follow all the action starting at 4 p.m. EST. But first, let's do a quick recap of what's to come, and what I will be paying close attention to today. 

(Otherwise, scroll straight down to the "Live Coverage Starts Here!" section for real time insights).

Previewing Apple's Fiscal Third Quarter 2020

I have published a series of articles about Apple's fiscal third quarter. Most recently, I released my final recap 12-minute video that you can watch on the Apple Maven's page.

Here are some of the hot topics of the day:

  • iPhone: I expect this category to improve modestly over fiscal second quarter levels, but don't hold your breath: the rebound should not be very strong. I believe that the iPhone SE will be a positive story alongside Greater China, but a slow response to the COVID-19 crisis in the US may act as a headwind.
  • Services: I am betting that the App Store and Apple Music, mostly, will carry the quarter. Banks have reported earnings, and the common theme is that spend-from-home trends have remained solid. In my view, services will be the best-performing of Apple's segments this time.
  • Wearables: smartwatches and wireless headphones are Apple's growth engines today. However, demand for these devices may have suffered from shelter-in-place orders, especially in Europe and the Americas. I expect to see decent revenue growth in wearable revenues, but not at the same 20%-plus pace observed last quarter.
  • Will Apple guide? I was already a bit skeptical that Apple would guide for fiscal fourth quarter results before. Now, Qualcomm has basically confirmed that Apple's 5G smartphone will suffer some sort of delay in the Fall. Because the Cupertino company has a great excuse to skip guidance this time once again (a.k.a. COVID-19) and dodge scrutiny over the upcoming iPhone 12 release, I bet that Tim Cook and his crew will take advantage of the opportunity.

Want to know what Jim Cramer had to say about the Apple Maven's pre-earnings question, earlier this morning? Check it out!

Screen short of Apple Maven's Daniel Martins and his question to Jim Cramer on The Street
The Street

Live coverage starts here!

11:30 a.m. PST: We are on standby! Once again, the earnings release should be available around 4:30 p.m. EST, or 1:30 p.m. Cupertino time. Stay tuned!

