Apple’s Week: Beating The FAAMG Stocks Once Again

What an intense week it has been for US stocks.

After riding the tailwinds of an outstanding jobs report released on June 5, the S & P 500 started its bumpy descent. Dragged down by a 180-degree turn in investor sentiment, the broad market index ended the week nearly 5% lower. Because Big Tech has been perceived as higher-quality companies and stocks (at least this is my hypothesis), FAAMG ex-Apple did better and finished flat.

Cutting against the grain, Apple stock was up more than 2% for the week, beating the FAAMG group yet again. Of the five names, only Amazon had similarly solid performance. In all cases, however, volatility spiked. See graph below.

Why Apple stock price increased

Below are some of the company-specific news of the week that may have contributed to the rise in Apple’s stock price:

The company got even more love from the sell side. Remember that Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and Wedbush all gave Apple a price target bump last week? This time, Bank of America, HSBC and Wells Fargo jumped on the bandwagon. Some of the reasons cited for optimism include the 5G supercycle, a smartphone recovery in China, margin benefit from a robust service business and less risk of government regulation.

Reports suggest that iPhone 12 production is on schedule. The devices are expected to enter the assembly line next month. It is unclear, however, whether the 5G version may experience a delay and be available for purchase later this season – not unlike what happened to the 10th anniversary iPhone X in 2017.

Valuation reached the $1.5 trillion mark on Wednesday. While Apple stock did not fully sidestep Thursday’s market route, it looks like momentum is on its side.

AAPL Snapshot

The table below summarizes Apple’s stock returns over different periods, compared to the performance of its sector and the broad market. Pick your time frame, from five days to five years: Apple stock has handily outperformed the S & P 500 and the industry across the board. Very impressive.

