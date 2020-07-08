Apple Maven
Top Stories
iPhone
Other Products
Apple Services

Apple: Antitrust Still A Major Risk (Video)

Daniel Martins

July 27 at noon. This is the date and time when the CEOs of what are perhaps the most powerful companies in the world – Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Alphabet – will appear before Congress to discuss fair competition. CEO Tim Cook will represent the Cupertino company in the meeting.

Of the four tech and consumer giants, I believe Apple should fear government scrutiny the least. For comparison:

  • Amazon is probably the most competitively aggressive of all FAAMG names, and CEO Jeff Bezos has been playing hard ball with Congress.
  • Alphabet’s Google is arguably the most dominant of all companies within its industry, as the company controls nearly 90% of internet search.
  • Facebook has been under the government’s microscope for so many reasons that I would rather not bother listing them all.

Still, I think that antitrust could be one of the biggest risks for Apple and its FAAMG peers. The success of these companies has been predicated on their ability to become bigger and better at what they do, crushing entrants and smaller competitors in the process. Should their ability to continue to do so be limited by regulation, the negative impact to their stock value could be material.

Don’t forget to watch the video above.

Check out these articles next:

These 3 Financial Metrics Tell The Apple Story

3 Financial Metrics Show Amazon’s Quest For World Domination

Facebook: This Graph Shows That The Company Has Peaked

The Alphabet Story Told In 3 Key Financial Metrics

Comments

Top Stories

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Apple: “The New Cash” In A Portfolio

Due to low interest rates and inflation concerns, cash has been losing its appeal. This dynamic may explain higher demand for cash flow-rich companies like Apple.

Daniel Martins

by

RyanJ05

Is Apple A Good Stock For The Third Quarter?

Although the third quarter is not Apple’s busy season, the stock has performed best between July and September. With valuations reaching higher in 2020, will this time be different?

Daniel Martins

Apple Store: Closures Could Hurt Product Sales

As COVID-19 cases begin to rise in the US, Apple’s store reopening plans have U-turned. Once again, the company will need e-commerce and services to offset the headwinds in product sales.

Daniel Martins

Arcade: Apple Shuffles To Get The Strategy Right (Video)

It looks like Apple Arcade has accumulated more failures than successes in its short lifespan of less than 1 year. Now, Apple needs to “change the tires with the vehicle in motion”.

Daniel Martins

Apple Stock Heads To The Moon In The Second Quarter

Apple shares have found only one direction in the second quarter of 2020: up and to the right. Bullishness was supported by a decent earnings report, a successful WWDC event and plenty of “sell-side love”.

Daniel Martins

App Store: Why The China Debacle Matters

The App Store and Greater China are two critical pieces of Apple’s business. The recent issue with Chinese gaming apps could disrupt both.

Daniel Martins

iPhone 12: Apple’s Rocky Road To The 5G Era

Apple’s road to 5G has been long and winding. The drama is not over, however: the iPhone 12 may not see the light of day until November 2020 – or even later.

Daniel Martins

The Alphabet Story Told In 3 Key Financial Metrics

Alphabet has been fighting a tough battle to maintain revenue momentum. Meanwhile, the company sits on a growing pile cash.

Daniel Martins

Apple: Tim Cook Is A Silicon Valley Rock Star (Video)

Apple CEO Tim Cook has joined Elon Musk, Satya Nadella and others on Barron’s list of Top 25 CEOs of 2020. Here’s why the accolade is well deserved.

Daniel Martins

Apple: Sell-Side Love Is In The Air (Video)

Apple stock has been on fire lately. Much of the share price momentum can be credited to sell-side analysts, who seem obsessed with the company’s fundamentals and prospects in 2020.

Daniel Martins