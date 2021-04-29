Amazon First Quarter Earnings: Live Blog For Investors

It is Amazon’s turn to deliver first quarter results, which are expected to be mind-blowing. How will Amazon stock react to the event? Follow the Apple Maven’s live blog coverage to find out.

It is time for Amazon to release first quarter results. Amazon stock has rallied an impressive 18% since the 2021 bottom reached in early March, ahead of the April 29 event. Will shares find further support, following the company’s first quarter earnings day?

The Apple Maven will cover Amazon’s results and follow the conference call conversations, starting at 4 p.m. EST. The press release should come out at 4:05 p.m. EST, and the earnings call is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Here is a brief recap of the key pre-earnings topics of discussion. To skip the preview, scroll straight down to the "Live Coverage Starts Here!" section for real time insights.

Previewing Amazon’s earnings day

The bar is set high. Wall Street expects Amazon to deliver impressive first quarter numbers: revenue growth of almost 40% and EPS (earnings per share) increase of nearly 100%! This would certainly be a record-breaking first quarter for the Seattle-based giant.

Wall Street expects Amazon to deliver impressive first quarter numbers: revenue growth of almost 40% and EPS (earnings per share) increase of nearly 100%! This would certainly be a record-breaking first quarter for the Seattle-based giant. E-commerce on fire . Due to the size of the segment, in revenue terms, North America e-commerce will be a focal point. I expect nothing but blue skies, due to a combination of a recovering economy (especially in the US) and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic driving a shift in shopping habits that favor online retailers.

. Due to the size of the segment, in revenue terms, North America e-commerce will be a focal point. I expect nothing but blue skies, due to a combination of a recovering economy (especially in the US) and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic driving a shift in shopping habits that favor online retailers. Cloud is key . Probably more important to investor sentiment will be the Amazon Web Services segment. The market tends to pay remarkably close attention to the growth rates in the cloud business. Expect this to be a potential stock mover, in either direction.

. Probably more important to investor sentiment will be the Amazon Web Services segment. The market tends to pay remarkably close attention to the growth rates in the cloud business. Expect this to be a potential stock mover, in either direction. Stock split? Amazon shares trade at a whopping $3,500 apiece, or close enough to it. Could the company announce a stock split to bring the per-share value down to something more digestible by the average individual investor? Last year, Tesla and Apple split their stocks, and the result were skyrocketing share prices in the short term.

Amazon shares trade at a whopping $3,500 apiece, or close enough to it. Could the company announce a stock split to bring the per-share value down to something more digestible by the average individual investor? Last year, Tesla and Apple split their stocks, and the result were skyrocketing share prices in the short term. Countdown to $2 trillion. Amazon stock is valued at around $1.75 trillion today. A 15% spike in share price would be enough to send the market cap beyond $2 trillion, a feat that only Apple has been able to achieve in the US.

Live coverage starts here!

3:00 a.m. PST: Please stand by for Amazon’s earnings release! I will be back with some late morning comments on share price action. Refresh your browser for updates below.