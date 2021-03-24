2 Ways That The Fiscal Stimulus Package Could Boost Apple Stock

As the third round of stimulus payments reaches US households, Apple shares could benefit in a couple of different ways: more money in the pockets of consumers and higher demand for the stock.

The checks will come at a time of much need for many, some of whom have fallen behind on paying their bills or failed to cover their essential needs. However, other recipients, particularly those on the higher end of the income scale, will have less of a dire need for the compensation. CBS’ Aimee Picchi summarizes the disparity well:

“Some middle- and upper-income households that received the checks will likely put the money into savings, investments or splurge on a new item, such as a video console or a bike. But adults who have been buffeted by the pandemic told CBS MoneyWatch they plan to immediately use the money for basic expenses, such as covering the mortgage, car payments and utilities.”

Apple stock could benefit from this round of stimulus money. The Apple Maven discusses below the two ways in which this could happen.

Money in the pockets of consumers

In 2020, a Federal Reserve survey indicated that nearly one-third of the first wave of stimulus checks was used to “buy things”, rather than to cover bills, pay down debt or save.

Nearly 10% of the first-round money received by households earning over $75,000 per year were spent on non-essentials, while the ratio was closer to 8% for the whole population. The figure dropped to about 7% in the second round of stimulus payments, disbursed in August.

About 160 million households will receive a check this time, but the income threshold for those receiving the stimulus payments has been lowered. Therefore, it is likely that more of the money disbursed in 2021 will be used to cover bills and essentials than it did in 2020.

I estimate that Apple should be competing for roughly $20 billion of the stimulus payment that will likely be spent on discretionary products or services within the next couple of months. For reference, Apple’s total revenues in calendar second quarter 2020 landed just short of $60 billion.

Worth noting, the first stimulus package seems to have helped to lift Apple’s revenues – and the third wave could have a similar impact in 2021. CEO Tim Cook offered the following insight:

“We saw marked improvement around the world in May and June, which we attribute to an improved level of customer demand helped by the very successful launch of iPhone SE and economic stimulus packages.”

Money in the pockets of investors

The other way in which Apple shares could benefit from the stimulus checks is through direct investment in the stock. Mizuho Securities has recently run a survey and estimated that nearly $40 billion in stimulus payments could be used to purchase financial assets – namely bitcoin and equities.

Should the research shop be right in its calculations, the stock market in general could be boosted by an injection of about $15 billion. Since Apple stock represents about 6% of the S&P 500 and 11% of the Nasdaq, the Cupertino company’s shares should benefit from increased investor demand.

Twitter speaks

I asked Twitter for their opinion on how the stimulus checks would be used this time. Here are their answers:

