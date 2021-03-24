Wall Street Analyst Remains Thrilled About Apple’s iPhone

The most bullish of Wall Street analysts has doubled down on Apple stock and sees 40% return potential. The Apple Maven reviews Wedbush’s investment thesis and weighs in on the opportunity.

One of the most prolific Apple analysts on Wall Street, Wedbush’s Dan Ives has doubled down on the Cupertino company’s stock. In the most recent research note, the analyst reinforced the 5G super cycle thesis that, to Mr. Ives’ credit, he has been supporting since before the idea became mainstream.

When it comes to Apple stock, Wedbush remains the most bullish of research shops, tied at the top with Evercore ISI. The base-case price target of $175 per share suggests 40%-plus upside from current levels, for a total market cap of just about $3 trillion.

Below, the Apple Maven reviews the analyst’s key arguments that justify such optimism towards Apple and its stock.

The iPhone, first and foremost

At the core of Wedbush’s bull case is the iPhone. Not only is the bank’s research team optimistic on future sales of the iPhone 12 and the soon-to-be-released iPhone 13, it sounds enthusiastic about it:

“We have not seen a robust launch uptrend such as this in a number of years for Apple, [comparable only to] the iPhone 6 in 2014.”

What Dan Ives is referring to here is the production of 220 million devices in fiscal 2021, which the analyst believes could be understated by 30 million units. Better yet, Wedbush sees iPhone 13 initial builds reaching 100 million, which could top the iPhone 12’s by 20 million.

Regarding the iPhone 13, Dan Ives expects the product to be unveiled in the third week of September, although feature adjustments could push the launch event back by one or two weeks – i.e. the standard timing. The device should come equipped with better processor and cameras, as usual, as well as a 1-terabyte data storage option.

The Apple Maven’s take

I, too, remain optimistic about iPhone sales in 2021 and 2022. The 5G buzz should help to spark demand this year, even though the benefit of increased data transfer speeds may still be modest. As 5G networks around the globe expand, Apple should benefit over the next couple of years.

Regarding the investment opportunity, I continue to believe that Apple is a very compelling buy below $120 per share, if held over a multi-year period. Investors should be more cautious about the stock if it crosses the $130 mark and heads towards all-time highs, especially in the absence of a fundamentals-based catalyst.

Twitter speaks

A few days ago, I asked the Twitter-verse if Apple was a stock to own, trade or stay away. The message was loud and clear – see tweet below.

Read more from the Apple Maven:

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)